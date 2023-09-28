Shania Twain is a real-life Bratz doll in hot pink rhinestone-studded mini skirt

The Man! I Feel Like A Woman hitmaker delighted audiences in Manchester and Birmingham this week

Shania Twain, 58, has proven [She's] Still The One as she continues to dazzle sell-out audiences across the globe on her Queen of Me tour.

This week, the Canadian songstress enchanted UK fans in Manchester and Birmingham with two back-to-back shows - and her on stage outfit was nothing less than spectacular.

Serving up pink perfection, Shania looked like a real-life Bratz doll as she donned a glitzy rock chick coord consisting of a tiny hot pink mini skirt and a matching sleeveless jacket.

Her daring outfit was embellished with rhinestone flames and elevated with a billowing sheer cape that cascaded into a rippling candy pink train.

Shania layered with several glittering pink jewels and retro drop earrings, slipping into knee-high heels and letting her natural curls fall to her shoulders. "Two back to back nights of non stop FUN!" wrote the country singer on Instagram.

"Manchester & Birmingham, I didn't want the shows to end!! Custom outfit designs, onstage proposals and a number one high kick! Leeds, you’re the last show of the UK & Ireland tour… you better bring the party!"

Fans were quick to flood the comments with their love for Shania's onstage look.

© Getty Shania Twain's tour outfit have been nothing short of fabulous

One wrote, "Looking fabulous as always. Have fun and rock out!" as another penned: "Love love love this outfit, and a third wrote: "Man! I Feel Like A Woman! Pretty in pink!"

Switching it up for her second performance, Shania departed from her candy pink ensemble in favor of a vampy fishnet and studded leather getup.

© Getty Shania donned a colourful denim dress to perform in Glasgow last week

The star looked unrecognizable in a long, strawberry blond wig styled in 90s crimped waves.

Shania's edgy biker-babe outfit was embellished with rows of gold chains and studded shoulder pads; perfectly complementing her glitzy leather boots.

Shania has been joined throughout her tour by her adorable pets and her doting husband, Nestlé exec Frédéric Thiébaud.

WATCH: Shania Twain and rarely seen husband Frederic are 'couple goals' in new video

The 53-year-old entrepreneur is ever the supportive husband on the road and has often captured some jaw-dropping snapshots of his wife mid-performance.]

© Getty Shania had her husband Frédéric by her side

Shania and Frédéric tied the knot on January 1, 2011, having found love with each other when their worlds collided in an unexpected way, as it was revealed her now ex-husband Robert 'Mutt' Lange was having an affair with Frédéric's then wife and Shania's best friend Marie-Anne.