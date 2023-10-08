Janette Manrara sparks reaction with sweetest new photo of baby Lyra

Former Strictly pro Janette Manrara delighted fans at the weekend with a precious new photo of her baby daughter, Lyra Rose.

Taking to Instagram, the Miami-born It Takes Two presenter shared a heart-melting snapshot of herself enjoying a bonding moment with her tiny tot.

WATCH: Janette Manrara dotes on baby Lyra in emotional new video

In the image, Janette, 39, is pictured lying down with her baby daughter sprawled out across her chest. She looked every inch the doting mother as she sweetly cuddled Lyra and held on to a plush Minnie Mouse toy.

Lyra, whom Janette welcomed in July this year, looked so precious in a white romper. She had her tiny hands clenched tight and appeared to be fast asleep with her eyes firmly shut.

© Instagram The presenter enjoyed a precious moment with her little girl

"Thank you @disneyparksuk for Lyra’s #MinnieMouse and #disney gifts! Means the world that you thought of us [praying hands emoji] Just realised I'm also wearing the @disneyuk 100 spirit jersey while we cuddle with it! Thank you again! [sparkle emoji]," Janette penned in her caption.

She continued: "Tonight is #MovieNight on #Strictly and there will be a very special number celebrating 100 years of Disney to open the show (choreographed by @jasongilkison) I've had a sneak peek at it and already cried!.

"More tears to come watching the full number later. Loving introducing Lyra to the magic of Disney! The day I take her to one of the parks, my heart will be so full!"

© Instagram Janette welcomed Lyra in July

Janette's loyal fanbase were quick to inundate the comments section with heartfelt messages. Stunned by Lyra's seemingly rapid growth, one follower commented: "Baby Lyra growing so fast," while another remarked: "How beautiful! So much hair."

A third wrote: "Just gorgeous, Mama & Daughter [red heart emoji] so special," and a fourth chimed in: "My little girl had the exact same Minnie mouse. It's so beautiful."

© Getty Janette and Aljaz said "I do" in 2017

Janette shares Lyra with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec. The besotted couple, who exchanged vows in 2017, announced their joyous baby news on Instagram with a touching black-and-white image.

Captioning the post were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," followed by a single red rose emoji in tribute to Lyra’s middle name.

© Instagram Janette shared the joyful news she has given birth to a little girl Lyra Rose

Since welcoming their newest family addition, Janette and Aljaz have been incredibly open about their experience as first-time parents. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Magazine, Janette gushed about her motherhood journey and shared a glimpse of her little one's development.

"That love is so deep; nothing else compares," she said. "You can see she's learning and developing. She recognises our faces and our voices, and that connection is just incredible."

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz are wrapped up in a baby bubble

She went on to say: "She's the most amazing baby. She's really [content] and only cries if she's hungry or needs a nappy change."

Aljaz, meanwhile, added "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment. Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I'm looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she's going to do next."