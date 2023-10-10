Daniel Radcliffe makes honest confession about welcoming baby son with Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe has made an honest confession about fatherhood, six months after his girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed their first child together.

During a chat with E! News, the Harry Potter gushed about his baby son but also opened up about the realities of having a little child and called the experience "terrifying".

© Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed their first child together this year

"There's a short answer and a long answer to that. And the short answer is it's awesome and he's the best thing that's ever happened," he said. "The long version? It's frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about."

The new dad added: "Everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life. So, you know, that's intimidating."

Daniel and his long-term partner Erin welcomed their son back in April, although they chose not to share the news publicly at the time. Photos revealed by MailOnline showed the British actor while pushing a stroller with his girlfriend.

Shortly afterwards, a spokesperson for the couple told HELLO!: "We can confirm that Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe have welcomed their first child."

© Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock The pair quietly welcomed their son earlier in the year

News of Erin's pregnancy was confirmed in March after the actress was pictured with a baby bump as the pair stepped out in New York City. Daniel has been in a relationship with Erin since 2013 after they met on the set of Allen Ginsberg biopic, Kill Your Darlings.

The pair played love interests in the film, and it appears their chemistry was even stronger off-screen.

© Dimitrios Kambouris The couple tend to stay away from the limelight

The lovebirds have mostly stayed away from the limelight, but it wasn't until July that Daniel revealed the pair had welcomed a baby boy with his partner. He gushed: "It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing – it's a real privilege also to have this time with him."

Daniel continued: "I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. So, we're having a great time."