Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida are the perfect doting parents in new update on young son Raphael

Jamie and Frida Redknapp have a blended family of seven, and they dote on all of their children, especially their youngest son, one-year-old Raphael.

In their latest update, the toddler has already started taking after his dad and started playing football, with Frida sharing a sweet photo where the youngster was being trained in the sport by his father. The pair stood on a grassy hill overlooking the ocean, and Raphael was kicking a blue and orange football towards Jamie.

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp's son takes after his father in sweet video

In a cute caption, Frida revealed a sweet thing about her young son, saying: "Always kicks it with his left [foot emoji] & says 'Bam'." She added a crying with laughter and blue heart emoji after her message.

Jamie reshared his wife's photo on his own Instagram Stories, but allowed the sweet snap to speak for itself rather than adding further commentary on the moment.

© Instagram Jamie is teaching Raphael to be a football ace

The family are recently back from enjoying a trip to Barbados, and last week Frida captured a sweet father-son moment as Jamie and young Raphael walked hand-in-hand with Jamie carrying the same football.

Proud dad Jamie initially shared the post on his Instagram saying: "Boys and a ball." To which Frida instantly responded with a repost, saying: "Cuteness alert." While away, the Redknapps stayed at the stunning five-star Sandy Lane Hotel and made sure to make the most of their time on the Caribbean island, whether that was through relaxing or playing sports.

© Instagram Frida and Jamie are recently back from a holiday

Jamie and Frida have a gorgeous blended family with seven children in total between them. Jamie is dad to sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before calling time on their romance and getting a divorce in December 2017.

Frida has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie and she tends to keep them out of the spotlight, however, they have been appearing more frequently, especially during her holiday posts.

© Instagram The family is a blended one

The model proved to be one proud mum as during her time away, she shared a photo of her eldest son Michael, and the teen is a Wimbledon star in the making judging from a training session his mum shared online.

The proud mum simply said: "Power," alongside the clip of her son effortlessly returning balls to the other side of the court as he moved around nimbly.

Raphael has a strong bind with his siblings

She enjoyed other moments with her family, revealing that one of her younger sons later took her down to the seaside where they combed the beach with a metal detector. Frida labelled their trip to the beach as a "mission" before joking: "And he managed to get me to try it too," adding a crying with laughter emoji.

