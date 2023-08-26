Jamie Redknapp's son Raphael looks so grown up in adorable new photo shared by wife Frida

The former footballer is currently in the US…

Jamie Redknapp is currently visiting his eldest son, Charley, in Arizona but his youngest, Raphael, looked so grown in a candid photo taken on Friday whilst his dad is across the Atlantic.

The one-year-old was captured looking so adorable in a photo taken by his mother, Frida Redknapp. The little one was pictured chowing down on a piece of banana cake which, no doubt, was a tasty treat cooked up by the Swedish model.

Captioning the snap on her Instagram account, Frida penned: "Happy boy with [banana] cake." The cutie looked happier than ever smiling away as he munched on his snack wearing a sunshine yellow T-shirt and grey shorts.

Frida and Jamie welcomed Raphael in November 2021 just weeks after tying the knot in October of the same year.

Jamie revealed he has reunited with his son Charley in Arizona

The pair are also the doting parents and step-parents, to Micheal, Amanda, and Frida's two younger sons, whom she shares with her ex and American Hedge Fund manager Jonathon Lourie. As well as Charley, and Beau, 14, whom Jamie shares with his ex-wife, Louise Redknapp.

Jamie is currently visiting Charley at university in Arizona. The former footballer shared a video of Charley's American football team to confirm the exciting reunion.

Prior to his visit, he and Frida took their blended family on a sun-soaked holiday to Barbados, while it's not clear whether Charley and Beau were in tow for the lavish trip, fans did get a closer glimpse of Frida's children who she has been showcasing more frequently in recent months.

One incredible photo saw Frida simply glowing next to her beautiful daughter Amanda as they headed out for dinner. Captioning the selfie, Frida penned a leaf and a white love heart emoji."

Jamie was quick to weigh in, commenting: "The girls." Other fans couldn't wait to comment on the heartfelt mother-daughter moment.

"Omg. You two. Fill my heart with joy [three love heart emojis] you guys," one penned. A second added: "Finaste mamma & dotter," two love heart emojis. A third wrote: "Beautiful," alongside a love heart emoji.

Another stand-out photo saw Frida post-workout in a studio with her little boy. The blonde beauty looked impeccable as she crouched down in a daring black bikini. She added a pair of stylish black sunglasses and swept her hair back into a low bun.

Little Raphael looked so sweet dressed in black swim shorts and an oversized sun hat featuring a tie under the neck.