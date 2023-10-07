Dylan Dreyer reveals disrupted anniversary plans in new photos alongside her husband and three kids

Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera are celebrating a special occasion – their 11th wedding anniversary! Although it doesn't look like things went according to plan.

The Today Show meteorologist, 42, took to her Instagram to mark their big day with a throwback photo alongside their three sons.

Dylan and Brian, 36, share boys Calvin "Cal," six, Oliver "Ollie," three, and Russell "Rusty," two, all exuberant and spirited just like their parents.

She posted the photo from their trip to Italy last year, where they celebrated their milestone 10th anniversary, and then cut to shots of them in the present day, celebrating with a game of golf that was disrupted by the rain.

"We spent our 10th anniversary in Italy…11 was in the pouring rain on the golf course," she quipped in her caption before lovingly adding: "I literally could do anything with @fishlense and enjoy it all the same. Happy anniversary!! Love you Bri!"

Fans gushed over their relationship in the comments section, as did Dylan's co-anchor Sheinelle Jones, who left a slew of heart emojis for them.

One of her followers wrote: "No matter the venue or weather, it doesn't matter when you're with the ones you love!!" and another added: "Happy Anniversary!! Love all your stories." A third said: "Happy Anniversary to you both with many more to come."

Italy clearly holds special meaning for the Dreyer-Fichera family, although their last trip there over the summer proved to be more eventful for all the wrong reasons.

In July, the family-of-five joined their relatives for a trip to Sicily, but lost their luggage in Amsterdam on the way there. Dylan shared the news with a photo and wrote: "Family vacation! Little did we know these would be the clothes for the whole trip because our luggage is lost in Amsterdam. We're not in Amsterdam. All that work packing…"

© Instagram Dylan's last trip to Italy got off to a shaky start when the family lost their luggage

The saga continued, and the NBC star provided several updates over the course of the following few weeks on her saga without clothes in Italy. While her husband and kids eventually got their luggage back, she didn't for the remainder of their trip.

She revealed that she was getting by on her mother-in-law's clothes and her six-year-old's pajamas, writing: "LITERALLY NO ONE CARES WHAT I'M WEARING! My sister in law and I are wearing my MIL's clothes, I wear Calvin's PJs to bed, and we have fun together all day long."

© Instagram While her other family members got their luggage back, she remained without her clothes for the rest of her trip

Their story was even chronicled on the Third Hour of Today as Dylan revealed her consternation with the airlines involved and their limited response to her situation.

Finally at the end of August, five weeks after they first went missing, she got her luggage back. And alongside photos of the moment it happened on the show, she wrote: "Ladies and gentlemen…thank you for putting up with my luggage saga for the past 5 weeks.

© Getty Images Five weeks later, Dylan got her bags back live on Today

"It has traveled the world and back again, literally. The best part is all my clothes are clean and I don’t have to do laundry!"

