David Beckham is a doting dad to his 12-year-old daughter Harper, who he shares with his fashion designer and former Spice Girl wife Victoria Beckham.

We often see sweet photos of David and Harper on his social media pages, revealing the father and daughter’s close bond – the pair share a love of cooking and are frequently spotted having a family cuddle.

It’s no surprise then, that David, 48, is fiercely protective of his only girl. The former England footballer is also dad to sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz.

WATCH: Harper Beckham does her dad David’s make-up!

Back in 2013 when Harper was just 22 months old, David revealed how he will be overcautious when his daughter grows up and becomes interested in boys.

"Absolutely not," he told The Sun. "She's not going out. She's going to be like Rapunzel - up in the tower."

He added: "I'm not saying I love my daughter more, but the boys are independent."

© Instagram Harper Beckham with her dad

And the year that Harper was born, in 2011, David told Access Hollywood about Harper’s future love life: "She's got three brothers that will take her, three brothers that will eat with her and three brothers that will bring her back home and a dad waiting for her. So yeah, we'll see. That'll be interesting."

Following Harper’s birth, the protective dad-of-four quipped to The Guardian: "All I need now is a shotgun."

© Karwai Tang The Beckham family

However, with Harper now aged 12 and about to hit her teen years, David will soon be facing the reality of his daughter dating.

In fact, in 2022, Harper already revealed she had a crush, and David caused quite the stir on social media after admitting he was "unimpressed" by his daughter’s confession.

The famous dad had shared a sombre black-and-white photo, showing him looking furious while rocking a pair of sunglasses.

Expressing his annoyance, David teased: "Roses are red, Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy's face but it's ok she said, 'Daddy you are my only Valentine."

Uh oh, we see trouble ahead…