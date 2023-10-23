Michael Douglas' daughter Carys' heartbreaking fear over father's health revealed

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones share two children together, Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 20.

The Fatal Attraction actor has revealed that his daughter has expressed her concern over her famous father's future because of his age. Michael is 79 years old, and Carys has told him: "Do you realise, Dad, that when I’ll be 25 you’ll be 83?” he revealed in an archived interview.

The star spoke to Paris Match in 2019 and he admitted it is: "Carys, in particular, who makes me realise how old I am."

He added: "When she explains to me that she’s worried I won’t live to see her get married, she has tears in her eyes."

Michael also opened up about his previous battle with cancer and how that didn't make him face his mortality. "It’s weird, I know, but during the whole period of going through chemotherapy and radiation, it never crossed my mind that I could die."

However, it did make him cherish the good moments in life. "Since my cancer, I sometimes surprise myself by crying with joy," the star confessed.

Did you know that Michael and his wife Catherine briefly split in 2013?

At the time, Catherine's representative wrote: "Catherine and Michael are taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage. There will be no further comment."

Their time apart was short-lived, as Michael announced the following month that they were "working things out", according to People.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015, Michael that they were "stronger than ever" and they've put on many loved-up displays since in the media.

What has Catherine Zeta-Jones said about her husband Michael Douglas?

Catherine told Extra: "I know I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy.

"I lucked out big time," she added. "He's a wonderful husband. He's a wonderful father. He happens to be a wonderful actor. But for us, he's just Michael."

