Daniel Radcliffe shares insight into his and Erin Darke's baby son's first six months: 'He's incredible'

You're a father, Daniel Radcliffe! The Harry Potter actor, 34, became a father earlier this year, when he welcomed his son with his partner of ten years Erin Darke, 39.

Though the first time dad has kept information about his son largely out of the spotlight, he recently assured fans that it has been a wonderful few months with his first baby, and gave rare insight into his first months of fatherhood.

Daniel and Erin have been together since 2013, after they met on the set of Kill Your Darlings, in which they played on-screen love interests, though they've largely kept their romance private.

Still, during an appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna, alongside his Merrily We Roll Along co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsey Mendez, he gave a sweet glimpse into his life these days.

As host Hoda Kotb noted "a lot has changed" since he was last at the NBC studios, and co-star Jenna Bush Hager asked how fatherhood was treating him, Daniel said: "It's awesome."

He explained: "I think I've been, really, I think a lot of people said, 'Just get through the first six months after then after that it gets better.' But I've kind of really enjoyed the first six months."

© Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock The baby already made his first public appearance

"I don't know what I imagined, honestly," he continued when asked about his expectations, adding: "But it's great."

"He's incredible," he further gushed, and endearingly added: "I'm just in awe of my partner."

© Getty The two have been together for ten years

Though both Erin and Daniel are private about their relationship and now their son, the newborn already made quite the appropriate public debut – for a kid of actors that is – when his parents brought him along to the picket line in support of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike earlier this year.

Shortly after, he spoke to E! News about the rollercoaster of emotions he's felt since becoming a father, saying: "The short answer is it's awesome and he's the best thing that's ever happened," before adding: "The long version? It's frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about."

© Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Daniel's son was born in April

He continued: "Everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life. So, you know, that's intimidating."

A year before welcoming his son in April, Daniel also gushed to People: "I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We're really happy."

