Stacey Solomon shares happiness over 'emotional' move following nightmare morning

Stacey Solomon is a doting mum to her five children, and her family is hugely important to the presenter and influencer.

The star shared some lovely news with her fans on her Instagram, when she revealed the news of a big family move.

Taking to her Stories, the Loose Women panellist posted an image of her youngest daughter, baby Belle, standing outside, holding onto a picnic table decorated with a large vase of purple flowers.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon unveils divisive bedroom makeover

Stacey captioned it: "We got Rose into school… Now me, my sister and Belle are together because… After years of trying we finally managed to convince Grandma to come and move closer to us so for the last few months we've found a care home close to me & my sister and today she's coming home.

"I can't even describe how happy we are. I feel so emotional because we are so lucky to have our grandma that lives so having her close by where we can enjoy her every day will just mean the world to us.

© Instagram Stacey shared a sweet image of baby Belle

"We are currently getting her room ready and doing everything we can to put her bits out & pictures up and make the move as happy as possible so she feels safe and excited [welling up emoji]."

The happy news came after a disastrous few hours for the star, as she chronicled the "worst" morning on Tuesday. In a series of videos shared to her Instagram Stories, the 34-year-old said: "I've had the worst morning. Leighton missed the school bus so I had to drive him all the way into school."

She went on: "Then I had to get Zachary in, then Rex, I was onto my last school run of the day... and my tyre blew out." Stacey could then be seen trying to keep her young daughters quiet and happy as she confided in her followers.

© Getty Stacey is such a down-to-earth mum

"I literally crawled into this pub car park and now I'm sitting here with Rose and Belle waiting in the car, praying that this pub opens soon," she continued. Thankfully for the busy mum, soon afterwards, she shared a snap of her children smiling as they sat inside the pub. ''The lovely lady in the pub has let us wait inside. Belle is as happy as I am about it," she said.

The eventful time came a few days after the mum-of-five shared the sweetest photograph of her little girls Belle and Rose with her Instagram followers.

© Instagram Stacey with husband Joe

The star, who is married to former EastEnders actor Joe Swash, took to social media on Sunday to post an adorable snap of her daughters wearing matching dresses – and the pair were seriously cute. “Happy Sunday everyone,” she wrote.

MORE: Stacey Solomon announces 'scary' career move - and it's not what you think

Referring to baby Belle and toddler Rose’s pretty dresses, Stacey added: “These jumper dresses are my collection @primarkkids AD coming soon.” The jumper dresses feature a cosy-looking baby pink top with Peter Pan collar and long sleeves, and the white skirt is a Princess-esque tulle material.

© Instagram The star's daughters Belle and Rose in their matching dresses

And the matching outfits weren’t just for playing at home – Stacey kept the girls in their outfits for a trip to Hopefield animal sanctuary where they looked to have a ball.