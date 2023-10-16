Stacey Solomon welcomes new family member to Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's love-filled home Pickle Cottage already houses the couple and their ever-growing brood of little ones, but Stacey delighted her followers on Monday when she revealed another family member was joining in the fun.

Alongside a carousel of heart-warming family photos, Stacey shared her delight that her grandmother was at her home. "Got grandma to Pickle Cottage," she celebrated.

"I can’t even describe how lucky and grateful we feel that we finally managed to convince grandma to move closer to us. This week we’ve been settling her in and it’s been magical."

© Instagram Stacey's grandma visited her at Pickle Cottage

Stacey continued her heartfelt post, writing: "Thank you grandma for building up your confidence, we know how hard it was to leave a place you’ve been your whole life. But we are so excited to be in your life with you every single day and make the most of the gift that you are. To the greatest great grandma in the world, we love you."

The adorable family photos show Stacey's grandma standing at the gate of Pickle Cottage, and soaking up the fun in the kitchen of the home.

The Loose Women star's fans loved the insight into her life, heaping praise and love on the special post. "Such precious moments creating lifetime memories! I’d give my right arm to have my grandma back," one lamented, while another wrote: "Gorgeous photos Stacey. Such a full heart when grandma is around."

© Instagram Stacey's grandma has moved closed to her

A third commented: "Awww so happy for you all, this is just lovely."

DISCOVER: Stacey Solomon baby number six? Everything star has said about her big brood

Ahead of the big move, Stacey has been busy sprucing up her much-loved home for Halloween, with super intricate décor adorning the doorway, with cascading pumpkins draped over the entrance hall to their home – we wonder what Stacey's grandma makes of the decorations! Watch the video below to see Stacey's incredible decorations...

WATCH: See Stacey Solomon's Halloween door display

One thing we do know – Stacey's fans are in love with her Halloween decorations. Of the extravagant arrangement, Stacey wrote: "Hello October. Used all of our old pumpkins and flowers from over the years just painted a few and added some of farmer Scott’s fresh ones too," – we love to see Stacey making an effort to be sustainable!

Her fans heaped praise on the decorations, writing: "What a completely magical childhood you're creating for them, it looks amazing," and: "This is beautiful, like a fairytale."

We can't wait to see Stacey's Christmas efforts this year, we bet they'll have her grandma's touch!

Visit our HELLO! Happiness hub for easy ways to be happier