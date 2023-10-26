Maria Menounos captures pregnancy announcement that leaves husband Keven in shock

Maria Menounos has been incredibly open about her difficult journey to motherhood with her daughter Athena, now four months old.

The 45-year-old media personality dealt with infertility and earlier this year, revealed her bout with pancreatic cancer. She finally announced in February on (what was then) Live with Kelly and Ryan that she and her husband Keven were expecting their first child via surrogate.

Maria took to Instagram to relive the moment she told her husband the news last October, and you can watch his reaction in the emotional video below…

WATCH: Maria Menounos reveals pregnancy news to husband Keven Undergaro – see his reaction

Alongside her video, she wrote: "One year ago today, I burst into the gym to tell Keven something I've waited almost a decade to say. 'We're pregnant!'"

She continued: "So many attempts myself, hoping to get pregnant without success, and then the long surrogate process made this almost unbelievable! At that time we had implanted two embryos hoping for twins. One and done, but god had other plans.

"We are so grateful to our surrogate and her family for this incredible gift. Athena is our greatest blessing."

© Instagram Maria loves being a doting mom to her daughter Athena

They were inundated with comments that radiated positivity, including: "So special!!! What a moment," and: "So beautiful and special. Athen will appreciate this video when she's older. Much love to you all," as well as: "The amazement and happiness on his face."

The TV presenter spoke with Us Weekly when their daughter was born back in July, and said of the moment they saw their daughter for the first time: "It was the most special moment of my life.

MORE: Maria Menounos gives emotional update after welcoming daughter amid cancer diagnosis

"The doctor literally grabbed her and hiked her onto me. I sat with her on my chest, and Keven and I kept looking at each other like, 'Oh, my god.' It was just pure joy."

© Getty Images Maria and Keven have been married since 2017

Maria also revealed why they named their daughter "Athena," saying: "We knew we wanted a Greek name. We had a list, and everyone says when you see the baby, you'll know, but that was totally untrue for us.

MORE: Kelly Ripa replaced by Maria Menounos on Live, shares new details on baby Athena

"We were like, 'What do we do?' Athena is the goddess of war and wisdom, and Keven loved the power of that name, so that was it!

© Instagram The couple have settled into becoming loving parents to their four-month-old

"For so long, I've felt something's been missing. I'd go to kids' birthday parties, and I'd be a little sad because I wanted my own family. And now I feel so grounded, like I finally know where I belong."

MORE: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-star's long-awaited baby news

In September, when they celebrated Athena being three months old, Maria gushed on Instagram: "3 months old today! Kev and I really want to keep her little face off social BUT no one ever saw her smile because she was too little when we shot the magazine cover.

© Instagram They celebrated their daughter's three-month birthday this September

"Anyway, while she's still little I figure I get this one post out as she LIGHTS up our day everyday and I hope she can light yours up to! We love her soooooo much we may explode!!!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.