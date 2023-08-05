Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia is her baby brother's twin in adorable unearthed photo

Gemma Atkinson is now the proud mum of two children after she welcomed her son, Thiago, in July – and even she's amazed at his resemblance to her daughter, Mia.

The former Strictly star took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share a side-by-side photo of Mia from when she was just 16 days old, and her baby brother at five days old and they look like twins with the same cute button nose and mouth.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson reveals daughter Mia's surprising nickname for baby brother Thiago

Both babies are fast asleep with their heads turned to either side and have the same dark head of hair. In fact, the only way to tell them apart is Mia is wearing a pink cardigan, while Thiago is in a striped onesie.

Captioning the precious photo, Gemma penned: "This was Mia at 16 days and Tio at 5 days. Reminds me of how tiny she really was bless her. But also, that same nose and mouth."

Gemma, who shares her children with Strictly professional dancer Gorka Marquez, announced her second pregnancy news back in January via Instagram. "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year," she penned alongside an adorable black-and-white image of the mum-to-be cradling her blossoming bump.

© Instagram Gemma's children Mia and Thiago look like twins

She continued: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

In July, she and Gorka shared Thiago's arrival with a post on her Instagram Stories, which read: "Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful." She added: "Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be. We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

© Instagram Gemma welcomed Thiago in July

Since then, Gemma has been keeping her followers updated on the change to her family dynamic, including her fears that Mia is feeling "left out" because of the attention her little brother is getting.

Last week, she shared a sweet photo of her and Mia sitting down at a table to enjoy some arts and crafts, which she captioned: "Arts and crafts while Thiago sleeps! It's funny when Mia was little I slept when she slept, but having more than 1 baby that's obviously not happening this time.

Gemma enjoyed some one-on-one time with daughter Mia

"I'm consciously trying to make sure I still have that one on one time with Mia because even though I shouldn't, there's this tiny pang of feeling guilty that she's left out, even though she isn't (assuming that's normal isn't it??)".

Gemma continued: "I'm feeding Tio on demand at the min so whenever he's hungry I have to be with him, and sometimes it's when I'm sat cuddling Mia, or doing a jigsaw. I have to cut it short & explain her brother needs me. She's been unbelievable at welcoming him.

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson's children have already bonded

"The first 2 nights she came in our room wanting to sleep with us (which she hasn't done for SO long) we let her as we figured we'd be up on and off anyway and by night 3 she realised her own bed & room was actually comfier (thank god)."

She concluded: "I know all of the above is normal so I'm going with it. Anyone else experience the same? Mum guilt even though you have absolutely nothing to be guilty for."