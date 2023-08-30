Gemma Atkinson has shared the most relatable parenting video ever with social media fans, featuring her cute baby boy Thiago.

The former Hollyoaks actress, who stars with her fiancé Gorka Marquez in Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens, posted the clip on her Instagram Stories and it's really given us a giggle.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares funny video of baby Thiago

Gemma, 38, is seen cuddling her baby boy and giving him little kisses – but the sweet moment soon changes when the celebrity mum realises Thiago's cute gurgles are actually a stinky nappy situation.

"Are you finished or are y­­ou still going?" she asks her son.

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson's baby boy Thiago

The next photo shows a very happy Thiago indeed, with his mum captioning the snap: "The face of relief from a good clear out and a bath. RIP my white T-shirt though."

Gemma, we've all been there. No sooner have you changed them into a nice clean outfit, then the little monkey does a monster poonami and looks super proud of themself!

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson got a shock from baby Thiago

Gemma and Gorka are also parents to four-year-old daughter Mia, who has the sweetest nickname for her little brother: "My angel".

It seems that Mia has quickly adjusted to life as a big sister, with the couple revealing she’s a ‘mother hen’.

Gemma with partner Gorka and daughter Mia

“She is fab with him," Gemma previously revealed. "The first thing she did this morning was say: ‘Where’s my brother?’ She always wants to do everything for him."

“She’s so good with him”, she added.

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson's sweet image of her two children with Gorka Marquez at home

Thiago arrived in July and Gemma announced the exciting news on her Instagram page.

She penned: "Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful." She added: "Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be. We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Gemma and Gorka

Gemma met fiancé Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 when the actress was paired with Aljaz Skorjanec in the competition. Since then the happy couple regularly share updates on their home life together on social media.

Gorka is currently back in the studio rehearsing for the upcoming series of Strictly, while Gemma is looking after their two children at home.