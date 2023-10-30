Strictly's Helen Skelton shares concerns for three young children in family video

Helen Skelton has her hands full with three children on a regular week, but this week is set to be especially challenging as they celebrate Halloween.

The former Blue Peter presenter revealed she marked the spooky holiday with a party at the weekend for her children Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and Elsie, one, whom she shares with her ex-husband Richie Myler. A video she shared on her Instagram Stories reveals that she committed to the theme, with friends dressed in scary costumes as in a dark room with flashing lights.

One wore what appeared to be a pumpkin costume, complete with an orange overall suit, a pumpkin mask with horns and gloves with terrifying long claws. He was stalking around the space while children ran off in different directions. However, Helen joked she's concerned the realistic outfits will leave her children struggling to sleep!

"If my kids get through this week without nightmares [embarrassed emoji, rolling on the floor laughing emoji.] Thanks for the commitment Gordy," she captioned the clip.

© Getty The presenter has made candid parenting confessions about her children's sleep habits in the past

Back in 2022, the former Strictly Come Dancing star admitted that her children have never been good sleepers – so no wonder she's expecting difficult bedtimes on the spookiest week of the year!

"Mine are terrible sleepers, they both like to sleep in my bed which isn’t good, but then other people will be like. 'Well that isn’t good?’ Rather than, 'Oh that’s nice because they’ll be 18 soon!’ – but it’s survival!" she admitted to Brood Magazine.

Helen also revealed she was bribing her son Ernie with money to keep him out of her bedroom!

© Getty Helen shares her three children with Richie Myler

"I got my eldest to sleep in his own bed the other night and he was negotiating a deal and said he would for £20! I was like – ‘I can’t give you £20 a night!’

"No wonder I’ve had to go back to work!" she added.

© Instagram The Strictly star welcomed baby Elsie shortly before she split with Richie

Helen and her ex Richie – who shares a baby with his girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill – got married in 2013 and had just welcomed baby Elsie when they announced their shock separation in April 2022.

In a joint statement, they said they "will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

The star has recently stepped down from her BBC Radio 5 job in order to spend more time with her children. "I am not all right about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real," she emotionally told her co-host Lloyd Griffith. "There is an eight-year-old with a sideline who needs me. I've loved every minute of the past year…

"Thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It’s hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

