Anna Nicole Smith's ex makes emotional revelation about daughter Dannielynn's future

Anna Nicole Smith's ex Larry Birkhead - the father of the late Playboy model's daughter, Dannielynn - has given a rare insight into his daughter's life in an interview with People.

The 16-year-old is growing up in Kentucky with her doting dad, who admitted to the publication that he's not looking forward to her growing up, as she could well move out of the family home if she decides to go to college.

"It's one of those things that all parents go through. They don't want their kids to go off, but they know they have to," he said. "It's one of those things where she's just now dipping her toe into getting stuff, and people are mailing her things. And every time I get something in the mail for college, I don't know if I really want to give her this because she might take them up on this offer and go somewhere to college."

VIDEO: Larry Birkhead talks raising Anna Nicole Smith's daughter

For now, Dannielynn is enjoying high school, and while she is largely kept out of the spotlight, she attends the annual Kentucky Derby with her father - most recently stepping out to the event on Saturday.

Dannielynn looked stylish in a $2,350 Leo Lin sunflower-print 'Nadia Voluminous Gown', while her father coordinated with her in a baby-blue suit, gold necktie, and sunflower pin.

Dannielynn accessorized with a charming sunflower fascinator and her late mom's archival necklace and bracelet. The father-daughter duo enlisted hairstylist Ryan Austin and makeup artist Rick Bancroft to prepare them for the red-carpet event.

© Instagram Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is growing up fast

Just a day before the Derby, Dannielynn and Larry stepped out to attend Barnstable-Gala pre-party, where they both paid tribute to Anna Nicole by wearing outfits printed with black-and-white photos of the late star.

"Can’t believe Dannielynn is almost 17. Time for a great Derby weekend," the proud dad wrote alongside the images. Dannielynn was just a baby when Anna Nicole tragically passed away, but her father has made sure that her memory lives on in their daughter.

© Instagram Dannielynn Birkhead recently stepped out in an outfit paying tribute to Anna Nicole Smith

Talking to People, he said: "Everything that she has of her mom's is all cataloged in storage with pictures of every event that she wore it to. So if she appreciates it one day, she can. If she wants to give it to her kids, she can."

Dannielynn’s late mother Anna Nicole was an American socialite who found fame in the early 1990s when she married Howard J. Marshall who was 63 years older than her. "I'm not a gold digger," insisted Anna at the time.

"I could have married him a week after we met or two weeks after we met. I could have married him years before. And I didn't. I didn't. I went out and I made something of myself. And people don't appreciate that. I wanted to marry him because he loved me and he took care of me."

Dannielynn is the image of her mom Anna Nicole Smith

Dannielynn was born in 2006 but tragically five months later, in February 2007, Anna was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel room and was pronounced dead in hospital. She was just 39.

Initially, it was Howard who was listed on her birth certificate as Dannielynn's father. However, photographer Larry claimed paternity and a DNA test later confirmed that he was indeed the little girl’s dad.

See below more photos of Anna Nicole Smith's lookalike daughter Dannielynn

Anna Nicole Smith tragically passed away when Dannielynn was a baby

Dannielynn attends the Kentucky Derby with her dad Larry Birkhead every year

© Getty Dannielynn looked beautiful attending this year's Kentucky Derby

© Instagram Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead have a close bond

