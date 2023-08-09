Strictly's Gemma Atkinson shares adorable video of daughter Mia helping newborn son Thiago

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are doting parents to their two children, and the actress recently shared a photo that showed how four-year-old Mia and newborn Thiago look so alike, they could even be twins!

Their daughter has clearly taken to being a big sister, though, as an insight into their family life that Gemma shared on Wednesday proves – watch the sweet sibling moment below…

WATCH: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson’s daughter Mia helps newborn brother Thiago in adorable family moment

Fans will get to see even more behind-the-scenes snippets of the clan soon, as the previous day, the couple revealed that they will be fronting a new show on W, which will be an in-depth look into their family life, with Gemma promising that it would be "raw and unfiltered".

The couple shared the news alongside an adorable image where proud father Gorka carried his young daughter Mia, while Gemma cradled their newborn son, who was sleeping soundly in his mum's arms.

© Instagram Gemma's children Mia and Thiago look like twins

A banner also revealed that the pair's new soon would be coming soon, with it due to air on 30 August. In a lengthy caption, Gemma penned: "Excited to share with you all our brand new show! Gemma & Gorka: Life Behind The Lens. Coming to @wtvchannel and @uktvplay on 30th August at 8pm.

"It's a 3 part series documenting our journey to becoming parents again. Welcoming you into our crazy chaotic home life, we've made sure to keep it real and raw and unfiltered!

© Getty The couple will be sharing a behind-the-scenes look at their life

"There's no glam squad, no fancy lighting, just us winging it like most parents. We've shared the highs and lows and along the way you'll meet pelvic floor specialists, women's health physios, midwives and doctors all sharing their expertise on vaginal births, C sections and VBACS. We hope you enjoy it! Thank you all so much for the support, it means a lot."

The post finished with Gemma revealing what networks will be screening the docuseries which includes Sky, Virgin Media and the Freeview channel.

© Instagram The actress after giving birth for the second time

Fans were quick to respond, as one enthused: "Aw the day of my birthday 30th X look forward to it Gemma," and a second added: "Can't wait to see it. Love following you all. Honest family life," and someone involved with the documentary joked: "I'm looking forward to this. Especially the episode I'm in."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares adorable first look at baby Thiago bonding with sister Mia

LOOK: Emotional Gemma Atkinson reveals newborn son Thiago's touching connection to late father

Gemma and Gorka have been keeping their followers updated with young Thiago's life, sharing many moments as their bundle of joy continues to grow, including plenty of sweet moments of how their daughter Mia is reacting to her younger brother.

© Instagram Gemma shared the first look at baby Thiago last month

At the weekend, the former Emmerdale star posted an image that showed doting dad Gorka sitting on the family's sofa at home, with little Thiago on his knee and Mia standing next to him, beaming and doing a thumbs-up sign for the camera.

Gemma captioned the lovely moment: "Tired fam but happy fam…" The Strictly 2017 finalist announced her second pregnancy news back in January via Instagram and in July, she and Gorka shared Thiago's arrival with a post on Gemma's Instagram Stories, which read: "Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful."