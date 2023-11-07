Rob Lowe's lookalike son celebrates birthday at star-studded bash with godmother Gwyneth Paltrow – see other A-list attendees

It was a special day in the Lowe household, as Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff's younger son, actor John Owen Lowe, celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday, November 6.

The young star is also a writer and producer, having written several episodes of his dad's series 9-1-1: Lone Star, and co-starred and executive produced the Netflix show Unstable with his famous dad.

It's clear that John grew up in a house filled with A-list figures beyond his parents, which was made clear with photos from his birthday outing he'd posted on Instagram.

He shared a photo of himself with his slice of birthday cake, the spitting image of Rob, and another from his party, which included appearances from Maria Shriver (who shares his birthday), Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, godmother Gwyneth Paltrow, older brother Matthew (who recently turned 30), and his parents.

John reflected on his rollercoaster year as he wrote alongside his post: "Twenty eight years old today and I woke up feeling immensely grateful.

"My life has grown so much this year, and still nothing is more important to me than the people I love and that love me back. My family, my friends… I am a lucky guy."

© Instagram Rob's son, John Owen Lowe, celebrated his 28th birthday on November 6

He continued: "With that said, I do want to mention how silly and stupid social media can be. It's full of projections, and I'm guilty of that myself. This year also happened to be one of the most challenging years of my life.

"I went through some really high highs, and some lows that I'm proud to have walked through. But I'm looking forward to the year ahead, and I promise to keep my shirt on. Mostly."

© Instagram His birthday party featured a star-studded line-up, including Maria Shriver, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and his godmother Gwyneth Paltrow

John concluded: "Here's to another year, and to everyone out there doing their best. Love to you all."

His famous friends and family shared loving comments in response, with Gwyneth writing: "I love you so much my sweet godson! Happy birthday."

© Getty Images Dad and son share a close bond and have even appeared on screen together

Maria wrote: "Happy birthday, love you so much," with family friend Patrick Schwarzenegger also adding a few heart emojis and Leslie Grossman: "Was talking about you with Bonkers the other day and we both wish you a very happy birthday."

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live this April, when asked which of his parents' famous friends left him the most starstruck, he said: "Honestly, it's not who they are. When you grow up around them, you don't understand how famous they might be.

© Getty Images Rob and Sheryl are also the proud parents of son Matthew

"Gwyneth Paltrow is my godmother. And there was a moment when I was like 'Oh, wow, she is an incredibly talented, successful famous person.' But for me, I geek out over sports people. So when Peyton Manning came up to my dad and they got along, I almost passed out."

