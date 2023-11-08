Barbra Streisand reveals harrowing 'trauma' she faced in childhood

Barbra Streisand has recently released her highly anticipated memoir, My Name is Barbra, in which she discusses her decades-long career as well as her personal life, family and childhood.

But the superstar has previously discussed a "traumatic" event that occurred when she was young and how it changed her life.

© Graham Attwood/Shutterstock Barbra Streisand had a troubled childhood before finding fame

The EGOT winner, 81, was talking to Entertainment Tonight back in 2018 when she told the story of when she met her stepfather for the first time as a child. "I was away at summer camp, I think I was seven and half years old, and I made my mother take me home.

"So, she took me to her car with a strange man. And I wasn't told that that was my new stepfather and life went on from there. We were taken to a new apartment with a new man. It was very traumatic to me because then my mother had a baby, and I didn't even know she was pregnant."

© Getty Images Singer and actress Barbra Streisand holds her Oscar for Best Actress won for the performance as Fanny Brice in the musical comedy-drama movie Funny Girl

The superstar also opened up about her tough childhood in an interview with the New York Times where she revealed that her mother was her biggest critic when it came to her singing voice. "Other people were praising my voice, but my mother would say, 'It's not good enough, it's not strong.'"

On a relationship with her stepfather, she confessed to the publication: "I tried to make him like me for a while. I tried calling him Dad and got him his slippers at night when he came in. I'd get down on my belly and crawl, so I didn’t walk in front of the TV while he watched wrestling. But did he like me? No way."

© Getty Images Barbra Streisand performs onstage at United Center on August 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

Although Barbra struggled to build connections with her family as a child, she has strong bonds with her family now. The prolific stage and screen actress is happily married to actor husband James Brolin with whom she shares a blended family.

James, who married Barbra in 1998, has three children from his previous marriages, while Babra welcomed her son, Jason, with ex-husband Elliott Gould. Together, both James and Barbra are grandparents to four children.

© Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock James Brolin and Barbra Streisand at Columbia Pictures 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado'

It's her blended family that has inspired Barbra to take a step back from her career in show business and retire from the entertainment industry. In an interview with the BBC to promote her memoir, she admitted that she wanted to spend her days with her family having fun, something she felt she missed out on over the years.

"I want to live life," she said. "I want to get in my husband's truck and just wander, hopefully with the children somewhere near us. Life is fun for me when they come over. They love playing with the dogs and we have fun. I haven't had much fun in my life, to tell you the truth. And I want to have more fun."