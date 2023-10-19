Kourtney Kardashian supported by daughter Penelope during illness ahead of baby son's arrival

Kourtney Kardashian is getting ready to welcome her baby son, and has shared a new reel of photos taken over the past week, giving an insight into her life at home.

The Kardashians star hasn't been feeling well of late, as one of the pictures revealed.

The Poosh founder posted an image of a beautiful bouquet of flowers that had been given to her by her daughter Penelope, 11.

The pre-teen had handwritten a note to her mom, which read: "I hope you feel better Mom. Love P."

Other photos in the reel showed Kourtney lying in bed with Travis Barker's arm wrapped around her as she rested, and one showing a look inside their baby son's nursery.

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope sent her mom flowers during her illness

Kourtney hasn't disclosed her pregnancy due date but previously hinted that it was due between October-December. Fans have also been told that Kourtney and Travis are expecting a baby boy, after they held a gender reveal party in June.

The baby's name may also have been let slip by the couple too! A comment on a now-deleted photo from their baby shower read: "May Baby Rocky have... life filled with love."

The Poosh founder hasn't been feeling well

Meanwhile, in an interview with Complex earlier this year, Travis told his daughter Alabama that he loves the name Rocky 13. Kourtney and Travis' baby boy will be joining their loving blended family, and will no doubt be doted on by his older brothers and sisters.

The beauty mogul, 44, is mom to three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney's due date is very soon

Travis, meanwhile, is dad to children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, who he shares with with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he is also a stepfather to her daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24. While it's an exciting time for the family, Kourtney and Travis have gone through a difficult few months, with the 44-year-old recently undergoing emergency fetal surgery.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair Italia, Kourtney opened up about the terrifying experience. She said: "I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful.

© Getty Kourtney and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together

"It took me a while to let go of the fear. I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go and stopped worrying. Now I talk to the child every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight. and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful."

Thankfully, there have also been some happy moments for the couple, as they held a Disney-themed baby shower with their close family and friends last week, ahead of their son's arrival.

