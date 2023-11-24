Paris Hilton confirms she has 'two babies' in adorable new family video

Paris Hilton confirmed that she is a mom of "two babies" with an adorable family video on Friday.

After a Thanksgiving post in which she shared that she was “thankful” for her new baby daughter London, she elaborated on the news with several videos.

Taking to her stories, Paris revealed her daughter had already been born.

WATCH: Paris Hilton confirms her daughter London has been born with sweet video with her son

While carrying "big brother" Phoenix, the heiress chatted to her niece and nephew and asked if they were excited for their new cousin.

They asked if their aunt now had two babies, and Paris confirmed: "I have two babies."

In her initial post, fans were left wondering if the baby had yet to be born, but the new clips show that London has been welcomed into the family.

Paris - who shares her children with her husband, Carter Reum - also posted a video in which she was talking to her son.

© Instagram Paris Hilton has revealed she is 'thankful' for her daughter London

She repeated that he would now be a big brother and hoped that he would look after his little sister. The news made her Thanksgiving with her family extra special.

The couple, who married in 2021, secretly welcomed their first son Phoenix via surrogate only earlier this year.

© Instagram Paris Hilton's son Phoenix is now a big brother

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram at the time, Paris posted a close-up photo of her baby son gripping her thumb.

"You are already loved beyond words [blue heart]".She told People: "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

© Getty Paris and Carter now share two children

Paris has made no secret of her hopes for a big family and she's clearly overjoyed to be a mom again.

Her daughter's name didn't come as a surprise however, as she revealed to Ellen DeGeneres in 2022, that if she had a baby girl, she would be calling her London.

© Instagram Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum announced the news on Thanksgiving Day

"The girl is gonna be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum," she said."Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it's my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together."

