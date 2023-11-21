Paris Hilton 'still can't believe it' as she makes shocking confession about baby son

Paris Hilton made an emotional confession, as she gave fans a sneak preview of her discussing her son Phoenix with husband Carter Reum ahead of the new season of Paris In Love.

The socialite, 42, exclaimed that she “still can’t believe I was able to keep Phoenix a secret for so long” as she posted a clip of her discussing it with her beau in the car.

In the video Paris explained that the reason she kept her son, born via surrogacy, secret for so long was: “If people found out, there would be paparazzi all over Cedar’s”, referring to Cedar Sinai Medical Center, where many A-Listers give birth.

“I’m hoping and praying that no one at the hospital tells”, she told Carter. Almost pre-empting that someone might, the 42-year-old planned to “pretend that it’s our nephew”.

Carter responded by saying, more light-heartedly: “We can’t blow our cover now we’ve done such a good job”.

© Peacock Paris Hilton shared unseen footage from her son's birth

In a separate shot, Paris explained that “literally no one” knew that she and Carter were having a baby. This included “no one in this house”, no one in the socialite’s media company, neither family or friends.

Her husband added, separately, that it never hit him that they weren’t going to tell anyone. While his initial instinct was to tell his family and invite others into the joy, his wife was more reserved about the idea, preferring to keep it private for as long as possible.

WATCH: Paris Hilton shares unseen footage from son Phoenix's birth

“She’s had to go through life having to protect herself”, he observed, “so I was going to do everything I could to be a good teammate.”

Paris teased that she would explain just how they kept the baby a secret for so long on Instagram.

The socialite married businessman Carter Reum in 2021, and they had baby Phoenix in January this year.

© Emma McIntyre Paris and Carter with parents Kathy and Richard

While Paris didn’t tell her family that she was having a baby, that doesn’t mean that Kathy Hilton isn’t a proud grandmother, as she told PEOPLE that her mom loves stopping by to see her grandson.

It goes without saying that Paris is a very proud mom, as she explained: “It's exciting to have this next phase in my life and just to have this little angel who just brightens up my day every morning and this smile melts my heart.”

© Instagram Paris Hilton with her adorable son

“He's my best buddy and I just am obsessed”, she added.

“He says, ‘Mama.’ He says, ‘Yes.’ He says, ‘Dada’ too, now,” she recounted. “I felt like the other day when I said, ‘I love you, bey.’ He said something back to me and it sounded like, ‘I love you.'”

Are more babies on the cards though? Paris has said that she “can’t wait to have another baby” - potentially a little girl next.