Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton share incredible update about 'chic' baby Minnie

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are doting parents to their baby girl Minnie, and while Kevin revealed a sensational set of gifts that were sent to his baby girl, Stacey shared a stunning photo of the tot.

The Stacey Sleeps Over presenter was blown away by how "chic" her young girl looked, as the tot relaxed in her pram, wearing a knitted strawberry-pink jumper that was covered with a matching pattern, alongside a pair of baby jeans and knitted hat to keep her head warm. The parents have chosen not to reveal Minnie's face, so Stacey covered it with a set of bow and crying face emojis.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley gushes over baby Minnie

"The chicest there is," the mum-of-one said alongside the adorable photo of her baby girl.

Kevin, meanwhile, on his Instagram Stories shared a selection of gifts that Disney had sent for the young girl, including a book from the Disney Museum, a jigsaw puzzle celebrating the brand's 100th anniversary, and a plush toy of Minnie Mouse.

© Instagram Stacey shared an adorable photo of baby Minnie

Kevin and Stacey have been melting the hearts of their followers for months since Minnie arrived, and it appears that the young girl is following in her parents footsteps, as they revealed she was obsessed with Strictly Come Dancing.

In a clip shared by the couple, Minnie was entranced as she watched the opening number on the show's Movie Night, which paid tribute to Disney on its 100th anniversary, including a special appearance from Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

© Instagram Kevin revealed some gorgeosu gifts Minnie was sent

"NO I'M NOT OKAY," Stacey first wrote in her caption alongside a string of crying emojis, adding: "First time I've been home for Strictly and legit Minnie loves it. I feel so emosh. Her little face watching her Daddy's show. For every parent that messaged us when we did the show… NOW I GET IT, it's a different show through your [baby's] eyes."

The couple recently had a big day to celebrate, as Kevin marked his 41st birthday. Taking to Instagram, Stacey shared a snap of her other half holding Minnie whilst standing in their Scandi-style kitchen next to large balloon letters that spelled out 'Daddy' and '41'.

© Instagram Minnie really resembles Stacey

Fans praised the adorable photo in the comments section, with one person writing: "Aww look at his face. He looks well chuffed. Bless him," while another added: "Awww, hope you had the best day Kev!"

Stacey and Kevin are clearly smitten with their bundle of joy, and the mum even opened up about how becoming a mother has changed her during an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

© Instagram The couple dote on their young girl

"It's hard not to slip into clichés when I'm asked this but honestly becoming a mum has changed me entirely. Every stage is a surprise! The emotions are completely overwhelming," she told us. "I'm obsessed! My priorities have shifted massively. My daughter is the love of my life… So cheesy but so true!

"he 36-year-old also revealed that she discovered a newfound respect for her mum, Di, who raised Stacey as a single parent. "Becoming a mother myself I have a whole newfound respect for my own mum. It changes the dynamics," she explained.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin don't share Minnie's face online

"I have an amazing partner, a stable job, a home, no massive complications and it's still so daunting and knackering at times. My mum was a single parent before meeting my stepdad and I just have no idea how single parents do it. Actual heroes, honestly."

