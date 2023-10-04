Beyoncé's family reveal star's emotions over daughter Blue Ivy's starring role on tour

Beyoncé and her family are still on a high from the success of her Renaissance World Tour, which was a family affair!

The award-winning singer's daughter, Blue Ivy, 11, was the star of the show as she performed several dance routines with her mom's backing dancers during the concerts.

And shortly after the final show in Kansas City on Sunday night, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Lawson, took to Instagram to reveal just how proud her daughter was of Blue.

In a heartfelt message, Tina shared a video created by a fan account which showed clips of Beyoncé proudly looking on as the crowds cheered for Blue on stage.

In the caption, she wrote: "The joy on her world is in Blue Ivy. Just saw this, and it gave me chills. A mother's love to a child is the best love."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Seeing her first born be triumphant on stage through hard-work and dedication is surely the greatest feeling in the world," while another wrote: "It is the absolute best. Kansas City, last stop on the tour, I could watch both of them over and over again.

Blue Ivy soaking in the moment, Beyoncé beaming with joy fist raised high the whole time for her Brown Skinned Girl. It was amazing." A third added: "As a grandmother, I can only imagine what you feel seeing your 1st born and her 1st born being super stars on stage…awesome God!!!"

© Instagram Beyoncé couldn't be prouder of Blue Ivy

Blue has become a superstar in her own right thanks to her effortless dance skills and presence throughout her mom's tour. Her family are all incredibly proud, with Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles, previously saying: "address me as Blue's aunty only."

Meanwhile, Tina has paid several tributes to Blue and Beyoncé on social media, and last week shared a sweet throwback video of her daughter on stage while four months pregnant with Blue.

© Instagram/Beyoncé Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter backstage during the "Renaissance World Tour"

In the caption, the proud mom and grandmother wrote: "Wow, just came across this on my feed in reels.

Beyonce looks beautiful here , but lord did I go through it, trying to design and create an on stage dress that would not show her four month pregnant stomach., we did a great job and no one knew.

© Instagram/Beyonce Beyonce's fans can't believe Blue Ivy is only 11

"Really hard though to drape perfectly to not show the belly! "But if you look closely you can see a cute little Blue Belly. You see Blue Ivy was in there dancing during many performances during this time so it's only natural that she's got the performance gene in her blood."

For the Renaissance World Tour, which began on May 10 in Stockholm, and concluded on October 1 in Kansas City, Blue danced to a mash-up of My Power" and "Black Parade" in the fourth act of the show, titled "Opulence."

© Getty Images Blue Ivy's dance moves have impressed fans around the world

It's safe to say that Beyoncé is just as proud as Tina when it comes to Blue's dance abilities and natural stage presence, and the Lemonade hitmaker shared a heartfelt tribute in honor of her firstborn following their first show together.

Taking to Instagram, the Grammy-winning artist wrote: "My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

