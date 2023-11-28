Steven Tyler's daughter details father's tearful moment amid challenging health battle and time off stage

Steven Tyler has taken some time away from the spotlight in recent weeks to recuperate from a vocal cord injury and a fractured larynx, leading to Aerosmith postponing all their tour dates to 2024.

The 75-year-old musician has since received the support and aid of his family, including daughter Mia Tyler, 44, although their relationship wasn't always this solid.

On her podcast Bad Bad Babydad with JayDee Milo, she opened up about the difficult road to repairing their relationship when she was a teenager and he had divorced her mom, actress Cyrinda Foxe.

"I…wanted to express to my dad how I felt and I didn't know how to tell him, maybe my coming out of my emotions," she told her co-host.

"I was so scared to tell him that I was depressed and upset in life and maybe he caused it, and him leaving me with [my mom], all that stuff, I didn't know what to do."

She then decided to give her dad a copy of heavy metal band Slipknot's debut 1999 self-titled album when she was older as a way to present her emotions and point of view without needing to put it into words.

"I gave it to him, I bought him a copy and said, 'Listen to this. If you want to understand how I feel, just listen to this'," she shared. Months went by, however, before he finally got around to it, which led to a cathartic moment between the two.

While describing their home near a beautiful wooded area in Massachusetts, she continued: "He calls me sobbing, and he was like, 'I went for a walk down the back…I'm so sorry.'"

She revealed that he went for a walk with the album and listened to it on a walkman while sitting on a dead log near their home, and listened to the entire record and "just cried in the woods."

JayDee deemed the album to be a "letter" to her famous dad, and she agreed, saying that she even told the story to Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor, saying to him: "You don't know how much you've helped me have a relationship and a bond with my dad.

"And that music is so heavy and such a release because I was so upset and pissed off with life. Listening to that music released that for me."

Meanwhile, Aerosmith fans are eagerly awaiting the legendary rocker's return to the stage with his band after announcing in late September that their shows had been postponed.

Steven shared a personal message at the time, which read: "I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can! – Love, Steven."

The rescheduled dates have not yet been announced, although the previously canceled shows were moved to January 29, 2024 in Detroit, continuing till February 29 in Cleveland.

