Dylan Dreyer inundated with fan support as she shares picture of trouble at home with youngest son Rusty

The weekend proved to be a bit rough for Dylan Dreyer and her youngest son, two-year-old Russell "Rusty," as both were down with a 24-hour stomach bug.

The Today Show anchor, 42, shared photographs of the pair at home dealing with their illness, and highlighted how remarkably different they each came across in the pictures she'd posted on Instagram.

Dylan pointed out that Rusty, who adorably lay beside his parents Dylan and Brian Fichera, looked as pure as could be, while she looked worse for the wear, finding the humor in their situation.

She penned: "Why does Rusty look like an angel when he's got the stomach bug and I just look like a pathetic hungover college kid laying on a pile of dirty clothes?? Glad that's over!!! (College and the 24 hr stomach bug)."

Fans sympathized with the Third Hour of Today anchor and her son's plight, leaving responses like: "I hate throwing up more than anything. Literally give me anything else than that," and: "It's sad when they’re sick! I hope it doesn't go through the entire family."

Several loved seeing the relatable look into her personal life, sharing comments like: "Just love the real life pictures!! Makes you a person not a TV personality!" and: "Omg I don't know that I've ever seen a more relatable post – I hear you, I feel you, and when the bug hits…. I am you!" as well as: "Sweet baby, sweet mama!! You are the BEST Dylan."

Dylan has been hard at work over the past week reporting on and preparing for the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23rd, which Today has long been covering.

Earlier in the week, she nipped away from the famed NBC studios to head over to the Macy's workshop to catch a glimpse of their gigantic floats, and it looks like they're coming along gloriously.

© Instagram Dylan pointed out how differently she and Rusty handled their stomach bugs

Several of the floats seemed to be themed around some of the year's buzziest movie events, including one modeled after the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie and the upcoming Timothée Chalamet-led Wonka (which is slated for a December 15 release).

Dylan posed alongside four character actors for the Ninja Turtles and waved from the inside of a huge gingerbread house, all perfectly candy-coated for the holiday season.

© Instagram Dylan and husband Brian Fichera also share sons Calvin and Ollie

She wrote alongside photos shared on social media: "Let's have a parade!! I love getting a sneak peek at the floats at @macys Studio leading up to next week's Big Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!! The detail that goes into each one is mind blowing! Cowabunga Dude!!!"

Fans were just as enthusiastic, inundating her post with responses like: "You are sooo lucky!! Have fun, Dylan!" and: "Your boys will be so happy when they see you are with the Ninja Turtles!!!" as well as: "Lucky you, I hope your boys got to enjoy the early look of the cute, fun parade floats."

