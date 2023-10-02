Dylan Dreyer's latest public appearance has an emotional connection to her son

Dylan Dreyer made a public appearance over the weekend away from the famed Today Show studios to show her support as a mom for her son Calvin, six.

The NBC anchor, 42, appeared at a summit organized by Beyond Celiac as a speaker, of which she is an ardent supporter, to speak of her own experience with Celiac disease.

Earlier in the year, Dylan revealed on Today that Calvin was Celiac, an autoimmune disorder which results in a gluten intolerance and can prove to be quite painful if left unresolved.

Since then, the mom-of-three has been open about creating a gluten-free environment in their home and has been an advocate for awareness about the condition.

In photos shared from her summit appearance over the weekend, a proud Dylan wrote: "What an honor to speak (vent) at @beyondceliac summit this weekend!

"Thank you for letting me share my story about Calvin's celiac diagnosis. I met so many wonderful people and received so many recommendations I can't wait to try. Follow these people for hilarious, helpful, and useful posts about celiac disease!"

© Instagram Dylan shares her three sons with husband Brian Fichera

Many in the comments thanked her for using her platform for such an important cause, with one of the people Dylan shouted out as a helpful resource responding: "Your son is so lucky to have you as his mom/advocate/celiac cheerleader. Thank you for using your voice and platform to spread celiac awareness."

Another added: "Great to meet you and thank you for sharing your family's story! it resonates with so many of us. We're happy to have you in the #glutenfreegang. I'm totally unbiased but I'd say it's the coolest community out there!"

In May, Dylan shared the story of Calvin's suffering for months due to the disease and how the family came together to seek answers and got him the right diagnosis.

© Instagram The mom-of-three shares Calvin's story with Celiac disease on the Today Show in May

Her co-stars on the show, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin, were as supportive as could be as they praised Dylan for telling her story, and Calvin made an appearance in an interview segment on the show as well to explain how he'd been dealing with the situation.

After the segment aired, a moved Dylan took to social media and penned: "Wow…I feel like I've become part of a whole new community today.

"Ever since Calvin's celiac diagnosis, I've quietly been doing my research and as a family we've been figuring it all out. But today opened my eyes to how many of you have gone through the same thing."

She continued: "Thank you for your kind words, your encouragement, your recommendations…I've been reading through them all but haven't replied yet. Just know I see you and I thank you so much!"

Since then, gluten-free cooking techniques have become part and parcel of their Cooking with Cal Instagram show, and later this month, Dylan will be running a 5K with Beyond Celiac in Boston, and Calvin will be right beside her!

