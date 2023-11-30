Ellie Taylor confirms early arrival of second child – see adorable photo

Ellie Taylor has officially welcomed her second child. Sharing the news via Instagram, the TV star, 40, posted the most adorable photo of her newborn baby, as well as one of the shimmering gold dress that she'd intended to wear for the Royal Variety Show.

© Instagram Ellie gave fans a glimpse of her newborn baby

"This is the fabulous outfit I was meant to be wearing tonight while doing stand-up at the @royalvarietyperformance in front of 4,000 people, including @princeandprincessofwales," she explained in the caption.

"Swipe to see the actual outfit I'll be wearing tonight due to the surprise early arrival of my own little HRH…Gutted to miss out but also very very happy to be wearing giant mesh knickers and saying 'But his skin is just so SOFT!' ten times an hour.

© Instagram The comedian also shared a photo of the dress she intended to wear to the Royal Variety Show, prior to her baby's early arrival

Keeping fans updated, Ellie joked: "Mother and baby doing well because mummy has access to morphine and baby has access to boobies. Wishing the rest of the performers the best night for a fantastic cause! Wishing me 12 hours sleep and a massive Pina Colada (not with the morphine, don't worry…)."

Shortly after posting, Ellie was inundated with messages from her celebrity pals. "Ahhh huge congratulations darling girl!!!" penned actress, Kym Marsh. "Oh, Ellie well done! So much love to you all," commented fellow comedian, Sarah Pascoe.

Meanwhile, Claudia Winkleman and Helen Skelton shared the love with endless heart emojis.

Ellie, and her husband, CNN correspondent, Phil Black, are already proud parents to a daughter, Valentina, and we can only imagine how excited the five-year-old is to spend time with her new sibling.

© Stuart Wilson/BAFTA Ellie and her husband Phil Black are already proud parents to their five-year-old daughter

It was back in September that Ellie joyfully announced that she was expecting her second child. Sharing a snap of herself with a baby bump while playing with her daughter, she captioned the post: "Excited. Terrified. Grateful. Hungry."

Ellie followed the photo up with a statement in which she admitted that she had found pregnancy posts "tricky" over the years and encouraged people to unfollow her if it made them uncomfortable in any way.

"Ratbag No. 2 - inbound," she penned on Instagram. "Pregnancy has been a funny old topic for me over the last few years and I've sometimes found it tricky following prego people online. For anyone in a similar headspace, if the idea of the inevitable baby spam that will follow makes you feel a bit weird, then I lovingly encourage you to be kind to your brainbox and mute or unfollow me. I hope you'll be back but whatever your situation, I wish you love and clarity as you continue to navigate your own journey."

Immediately after posting, Ellie was met with support, with Sophie Ellis Bextor writing: "Congratulations," while Angela Scanlon added: "CONGRATULATIONS!!!! So so happy for you xxxx."