Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick's extravagant 10-step beauty routine sparks debate

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter PenelopeKourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope recently attracted attention with her resurfaced viral video showcasing an extensive skincare routine involving products from Drunk Elephant and Honest Beauty.

This regimen, including a $72 moisturizer and a $68 face oil, raised eyebrows among her 1.6 million TikTok followers and skincare professionals alike.

Arizona-based dermatologist Dr. Brooke Jeffy, founder of the Generation Alpha skincare brand BTWN, specializes in teen skincare and expressed concerns about the appropriateness of such an elaborate routine for an 11-year-old.

"I just died a little watching this," Dr. Jeffy said, responding to the video's popularity. "This adorable 11-year-old doesn’t need makeup or a skincare routine that’s more complicated than what most adults use."

Dr. Jeffy, who created BTWN to address the skincare needs of children and teenagers, emphasized the importance of age-appropriate skincare.

"Tween skin deserves gentle care, not a pricey, extensive routine!" she stressed, adding, "As a mom and dermatologist, I think it's critical to recognize that harsh chemicals and potent ingredients in adult skincare lines like Drunk Elephant are not meant for young, developing skin."

The video, showing Penelope's elaborate routine, has sparked a wide range of reactions. Some followers were surprised: "Why is makeup always seen as a bad thing? Makeup should be fun!" while others expressed concern: "These are powerful products not intended for children’s faces," pointing out the presence of strong anti-aging ingredients like retinol.

Dr. Jeffy's message echoes the sentiment of many parents and skincare experts. "Drunk Elephant products may work well for adults, but they’re definitely not for children," she explained. "The use of aggressive exfoliants and early introduction of retinol is not essential for young skin and can lead to problems."

This perspective was supported by several comments from concerned parents. One mother shared, "This is exactly why I didn't buy Drunk Elephant for my 10-year-old. Reading the ingredients had me shaking my head."

Another joked, "I can't even afford Drunk Elephant for myself."

Dr. Jeffy's follow-up video reinforced her advice: "When it comes to younger skin, aggressive products like those from Drunk Elephant might not be the best fit." She warns that "early retinol use and strong exfoliants are not essentials for tween skincare."

A few years ago, fans criticized Kourtney for dyeing Penelope's hair red. The mother-of-three shared a picture of her daughter stood in her living room whilst showcasing her new rockstar hair and wearing a Demon Slayer oversized T-shirt.She later shared a picture of the dyeing process on her Stories, showing the back of her head and her red-stained neck.

Whilst many of Kourtney's 139 million followers loved the look, even comparing her to Ariel from The Little Mermaid, others were concerned she was too young for the transformation.

"Why ruin your kid's hair?" asked one, whilst a second added: "So pretty, but I hope it's the temporary spray. She has a beautiful hair already."

Another follower of the star, who happens to be a hairdresser was quick to defend the 42-year-old's decision. "Trust me, her hair is not ruined! I'm sure it's temporary color, even if it's not she has the money to pay for professional products to keep the keratin and moisture in her hair. No worries, I'm sure it will survive," they wrote.

