Kim Kardashian reveals insane Christmas decorations inside her ‘happy place’

Kim Kardashian has once again transformed her Los Angeles home into a dazzling winter wonderland for the festive season.

Known for her love of elaborate decorations, Kim, 43, recently offered her fans a sneak peek into the Christmas-themed decor gracing her residence, with an emphasis on her spectacularly adorned bathroom.

As the gentle melody of “Christmas Time Is Here” by Vince Guaraldi Trio set the mood, Kim took to her Instagram Story to guide her followers through the enchanting display.

Upon entering her renowned bathroom, viewers were greeted with a stunning arrangement of sparkling evergreens, elegantly lined up from the entryway.

The magic of the setup was further amplified by the view through her floor-to-ceiling windows, showcasing a forest of Christmas trees, each shimmering in the light.

Kim gracefully panned around the room, capturing the glittering reflection of the trees in her expansive mirrors. “My happy place,” she captioned a photo, encapsulating the serene joy emanating from the scene.

This delightful decoration, familiar to Kardashian's long-time followers, mirrors the setup she revealed last year, showcasing her consistency in embracing the holiday spirit.

The festive ambiance extended beyond the bathroom, with Kim also unveiling a glimpse of her minimalist yet majestic Christmas tree in her living area.

This evergreen, blanketed in faux snow and adorned with classic white lights, stood as a testament to her refined taste.

The holiday cheer was further heightened by Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish, who filled the room with live Christmas music, a tradition Kim cherishes for waking her children with holiday carols.

"It’s December, so @philthekeys is here waking us up with a little magic,” Kim shared over the video, adding sparkles, a white heart, and Christmas tree emojis, indicating her excitement for the season.

This tradition is particularly dear to Kim, who shares four children — North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

Kim further unveiled the outdoor decorations of her mansion in an Instagram Story. To the tune of Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," she showcased a series of trees, each radiating with lights from top to bottom, creating a spectacle of luminous beauty.

The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim's sisters Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, are renowned for their lavish Christmas decorations each year.

Their mother, Kris, is equally involved in this festive tradition. The family’s annual Christmas Eve party, a highlight of the holiday season, is famed for its extravagant decor and entertainment, drawing a glamorous, celebrity-filled guest list.

