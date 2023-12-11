Stacey Dooley celebrates special milestone with mini-me daughter Minnie

Stacey Dooley melted hearts at the weekend as she celebrated a very special celebration with her lookalike daughter, Minnie.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Stacey, 36, uploaded a precious image of baby Minnie meeting Father Christmas during a festive outing.

In the picture, the tiny tot looked every inch her mother's stylish mini-me in a knitted cream cardigan and a matching cream beanie adorned with bobbles. For a monochromatic look, Stacey also dressed little Minnie in a pair of cosy white tights. How adorable!

Looking her usual polished self, Stacey wrapped up warm against the cold in a cosy grey jumper and pair of distressed, baggy jeans. To toughen up her outfit, the former Strictly contestant slipped on a pair of chunky, black boots.

© Instagram Stacey welcomed Minnie in January

Whilst Stacey made sure to conceal her little one's identity, Minnie appeared to relish her magical first encounter with Santa Claus.

"Not me and Santy C in matching Bottega boots. My baby saw Santa today, played with all the big kids and danced with the helpers [crying face emoji] @theofficialselfridges THANK U," Stacey wrote in her caption.

The presenter's followers unsurprisingly went wild in the comments section, with one fan commenting: "Awww she has fab knits!!!!!!!!!!!" while another remarked: "Awww cosy festive cuteness!!"

© Instagram Minnie is fast becoming a style icon like her mother!

A third simply added: "Style icons," and a fourth sweetly penned: "Precious moments," followed by a pair of red love hearts.

Stacey shares her bundle of joy with her partner, Kevin Clifton. The duo, who scooped the glitterball trophy in 2018, welcomed Minnie into the world at the start of January.

Since becoming parents, Stacey and Kevin have been incredibly transparent about their experiences as first-time parents. During a candid chat with HELLO!, the former Glow Up presenter shared: "It's hard not to slip into clichés when I'm asked this but honestly becoming a mum has changed me entirely.

"Every stage is a surprise! The emotions are completely overwhelming. I'm obsessed! My priorities have shifted massively. My daughter is the love of my life… So cheesy but so true!"

© Shutterstock Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have been together since 2019

During a recent appearance on BBC Morning Live, meanwhile, Kevin echoed Stacey's sentiments, adding: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed. "We've just completely fallen in love with her. I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."

The smitten couple first crossed paths on hit BBC show Strictly when they were partnered on the show. The couple later embarked on a romantic relationship and have been going from strength to strength ever since.

They are raising their beautiful family in a newly-renovated home decked out with Scandi-inspired interiors, leafy green plants and striking modern art. Bliss!