Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie has shared the most adorable photos of their two-year-old daughter Romy showing off her fabulous pink boots.

The mum-of-three took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of sweet photos of her toddler feeding the ducks, we presume by the family’s own pond which Carrie has shown fans before.

Carrie wrote: “@boden_clothing I wish you made these amazing boots in my size,” besides a photo of Romy’s amazing metallic pink ankle boots.

© Instagram Romy Johnson feeds the ducks in her pink boots

We have to say, we’re also quite envious of the little girl’s funky footwear.

Carrie, who also shares son Wilfred, three, and baby boy Frank with her husband Boris, posted a cute snap of Romy feeding the ducks in her pink boots and a coordinating pink coat with sheep pattern.

It was one groovy outfit for outdoor play. We hope she didn’t get the snazzy footwear too muddy!

© Instagram Romy Johnson's Boden boots

The great news is the Boden boots are available to buy on the store’s website. Named the ‘Leather Chelsea Boots’ in bright pink metallic, they are priced at £55 and come in sizes 24 – 38.

Little Romy has had quite the week after her second birthday celebrations at the weekend.

Carrie and Boris threw their toddler the most fantastic Peppa Pig themed party. In photos shared on social media by her mum, Romy could be seen dressed in a pretty pink dress surrounded by rainbow-coloured balloon arches.

© Instagram Romy Johnson's Peppa Pig party

The little girl was also treated to a ball pit, a soft play, a bouncy castle, children’s entertainers and a fabulous Peppa decorated birthday cake!

“We had such fun yesterday at our little girl’s 2nd Birthday party,” wrote Carrie.

“Thank you so much to the incredible women that helped make it so brilliant and gave Romy the most magical day.

WATCH: Carrie Johnson shares sweet video of the duck pond

HELLO! recently revealed that Romy and her siblings have the most wonderful garden to play in, which includes the duck pond pictured above.

Carrie and Boris’ house is nestled in the quaint picturesque Oxfordshire village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, which dates back to the year 854. Amongst the sprawling five-acre grounds lies a moated castle thought to have been built by King Stephen in the 1150’s.

The garden even has a chestnut tree which was grown from a conker taken from Windsor’s Royal Mile!