Carrie Johnson and her husband, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are parents to three children together: son Wilfred, three, daughter Romy, one, and four-month-old baby boy Frank.

The family live in the countryside village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell and their idyllic home boasts a huge garden for the kids to play in, as well as its own duck pond.

Carrie, 35, often shares photos of her home life with her Instagram followers, and we can’t help but notice how much her son Wilfred looks like his famous dad Boris, 59. The father and son share the same voluminous blond locks – a hairstyle that is utterly adorable on the three-year-old Wilf, as the couple have nicknamed him.

WATCH: Carrie and her children on a safari holiday

Below, we’ve found 10 pictures of young Wilfred as his dad’s mini-me…

Carrie Johnson’s son Wilfred on holiday

© Carrie Johnson/Instagram Carrie Johnson's children, Wilfred and Romy, playing on the beach

Boris’ little double looked to enjoy his break at the beach with his sister Romy. Carrie wrote: “The happiest half-term hols with my monkeys.”

Wilfred Johnson at Halloween

Wilfred and Romy busy trick-or-treating

Young Wilfred’s hair was just like his dad’s when he went trick-or-treating with his sister this year. What a sweet sibling snap.

Carrie Johnson while expecting

Carrie shared this sweet snap when she was expecting her third baby, writing: “New team member arriving in just a few weeks. I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can’t wait to meet this little one. Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming…She soon will!”

Wilfred on his birthday

© Instagram Wilfred celebrates his birthday

Wilfred looked to be having a blast on his birthday in 2023, with mum Carrie penning: “Happy 3rd Birthday darling Wilfy. The kindest, most loving boy. Always cheery, you make things so much fun. We are so lucky.”

Christmas in the Johnson household

Like father, like son! Wilfred’s amazing hairdo steals the show in this charming festive picture. Carrie said: “Huge excitement in this house this evening. Have a wonderful Christmas everyone.”

Happy family snaps

Carrie looked overjoyed in this stunning photo, telling fans: “It’s crazy just how fast your babies grow. These pictures were taken by my lovely friend @fultonphoto8raphy nearly 6 months ago.



“Wilf is now looking so grown up and Romy is racing around too, hot on his heels. It goes so fast! Please slow down!”

Wilfred at 10 Downing Street

© Instagram The Johnson family in Downing Street

“Going through the no10 door together for the last time,” posted Carrie.



“I expect Wilf and Romy won’t remember it but they’ve had an incredibly happy start to their lives growing up here. Thank you so much to all the lovely people at Downing Street and at Chequers who have been so incredibly kind to us - particularly to our children. Best of luck to Liz and her family.”

Boris with his children

© Instagram Boris Johnson with his children and wife Carrie

We adore this picture. A rare family snap of Boris, Carrie, Wilf and Romy – the boys are like two peas in a pod.

Wilfred and baby Romy

© Instagram Wilfred meets his baby sister Romy

We got a glimpse of Wilfred’s face here as he looked at his baby sister. Carrie posted: “Welcome to the world darling Romy. Born on 09.12.21 at 9.02am.”



She added: “Wilf has been stroking Romy’s hair, giving big kisses and playing with his matchbox cars right next to her crib, just in case she feels like joining in too.”





Meeting baby Wilf

Baby Wilfred looks so like his dad in this newborn snap.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson with her newborn baby Wilfred

Carrie wrote: “Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am.

Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart - the two doctors who saved Boris’ life last month.

“Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full.”