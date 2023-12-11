Adorable Romy Johnson is one lucky little girl!

The daughter of Carrie Johnson and her husband, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, celebrated her second birthday with an amazing Peppa Pig themed party on the weekend.

Mum-of-three Carrie, who also shares son Wilfred and baby boy George with Boris, shared a series of photos and video clips of the party which looked to be a fun-filled event for the birthday girl.

WATCH: Inside Carrie Johnson’s daughter Romy’s 2nd birthday party

Romy was dressed in a pretty pink dress complete with fairy wings and looked overjoyed at her Peppa party which featured rainbow-coloured balloon arches, a ball pit, a soft play, a bouncy castle, children’s entertainers and a fabulous Peppa decorated birthday cake.

There was even a Peppa Pig workout for the kids to follow!

© Instagram Romy Johnson's Peppa Pig party

“We had such fun yesterday at our little girl’s 2nd Birthday party,” wrote Carrie.

“Thank you so much to the incredible women that helped make it so brilliant and gave Romy the most magical day.”

© Instagram Romy's Peppa Pig cake





“Thank you @blooms_and_balloons_events for the most beautiful balloons and Peppa display. It looked amazing! Thank you @luxurysoftplaycompany for the soft play and bouncy castle of dreams. It was simply kid heaven.



“Thank you @littlepartymonkeys_ for our very special guest, our piggy mascot. I will never forget my daughter’s face when she saw “Peppa” come around the corner! And to @actionamanda, simply the best children’s entertainer and hype woman! She knows how to get everyone dancing! I need to lie down after that!



"Totally shattered but we have some very, very happy children. Proper memories made.”

Of course, Carrie’s followers adored the insight into Romy’s special day.

One commented: “How lovely!! Looks like lots of fun!!” Another wrote: “Awww, such beautiful images. Love the one of the both of them holding on to Peppa Pig!”

A third posted: “Looks a perfect day. Remember they grow up so quickly and enjoy this time,” and another said, “Looks so good, memories to treasure.”

© Instagram Boris Johnson with his children and wife Carrie

Romy will also be thrilled on 11 December 2023 as the tenth season of Peppa Pig premiers on Channel 5’s Milkshake at 7.15am and features ten new episodes!

Fans will also be introduced to a new character Granny Sheep, voiced by American-British actress Sandra Dickinson, who moves in with Suzy Sheep and Mummy Sheep.

Reckon a few of us parents will be tuning in for the new eps too!