Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's comments on close relationship with dad Kanye West

North West may be ten-years-old but she's one of the most famous children in the celebrity world, thanks to her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

While Kim regularly shares photo of herself and her oldest daughter on social media as well as footage of them on TikTok, her father tends to keep a much lower profile when it comes to publishing anything about his family life.

However, fans saw that North joined her dad on stage on Monday night, as she debuted her rapping skills at Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures' listening party in Miami.

There's little wonder that the ten-year-old joined her dad on stage, as she's often called a 'mini Kanye,' by her mom.

It's clear North adores her father and has made several sweet comments that give an insight into their close relationship.

During a recently-aired episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about North's attitude towards her dad's living arrangements during a chat with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim told her older sister that the ten-year-old told her mom that she wished she had an apartment like her father, as it was "the best".

The rapper and his now wife, Bianca, 28, were temporarily living in an apartment while their home was being renovated, at the time the episode was being filmed.

In the show, Kim revealed that the Yeezy founder has ditched the luxury amenities that North is accustomed to living with her mom – and it sounds like she prefers her dad's less extravagant way of living.

"North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment," Kim said.

"And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment,'" she added.

North also praised her dad's singing career during her first ever interview with I-D magazine.

She revealed to the publication that she's inherited her dad's love for performing, telling them: "I like singing. Performing is my favourite," she was then asked who she inherited this from, to which she praised: "Mostly from me. And then a little bit of my dad."

Kim and Kanye are also parents to Saint, eight, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm.

The former couple finalized their divorce in 2022 after nearly seven years of marriage. Recently, Kim opened up about how she navigates difficult questions her children ask her following her split from their dad.

She told GQ: "Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard. You want to be sensitive because they're just kids, and it's hard to go through no matter what age."

The Skims founder continued: "You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It's okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side."

"Just because I know how to manage my stress well doesn't mean that I don't feel the emotions," she said. "If I'm sad, of course I will cry and feel it."

