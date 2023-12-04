Munching on some ramen while wearing a fuzzy pink unicorn onesie, Kim Kardashian’s adorable daughter Chicago West - nicknamed Chi - looks like any other five-year-old eating her lunch.

But eagle-eyed followers noticed something very unique about the cute pic that Chi’s famous mom posted to Instagram, giving us all a reminder that this little girl’s life is anything but average.

Kim shared a carousel of three sweet photos, all of which feature Kim and Kanye West’s daughter, dressed in a SKIMS pointelle henley look and her unicorn hood, in various stages of eating her ramen, each pic more hilarious than the next.

But while Chi’s in the foreground, sitting at a casual wooden table on a rattan chair, Kim’s followers couldn’t believe what was behind her.

“Eating ramen in front of a Basquiat is a vibe,” commented one follower, while others remarked, “Casual Basquiat behind” and “Eating noodles in front of a Basquiat is the life I need.”

Kim's daughter Chi ate her ramen in front of a work by famed modern artist Jean-Michel Basquiat View post on Instagram

Assuming it’s the real deal, yes that means Chi was slurping up her noodles while sitting in front of a multi-million dollar work of art.

The painting in question appears to be Both Poles, a 1982 oil stick, acrylic and paper collage by modern artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose graffiti-inspired works made him an instant icon before he died at just 27 years old in 1988.

Both Poles was purchased in a Christie’s auction in 2017 for $4.9million - and it's not a bad backdrop to have behind you for lunch.

Interestingly enough, Chicago’s not the only Gen Alpha kid with famous parents who has a Basquiat in the family, not to mention specifically in the kitchen.

© Kim Kardashian on Instagram Chicago West with her mom in March 2023

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy, who has become pretty popular herself after performing with mom on her Renaissance tour, gets a shout-out in dad Jay-Z’s Picasso Baby. In the song, Chi’s dad raps: "Yellow Basquiat in my kitchen corner / Go 'head, lean on that s***, Blue, you own it."

Looks like the next generation of famous offspring are going to be art experts, too!

© Kevork Djansezian Kim Kardashian and eldest daughter North West

Meanwhile, proud mom Kim - the reality TV star turned business mogul has four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West -is very open about what her kids' lives are like, sharing their day-to-day on both social media and on TV's The Kardashians.

While they live a life of luxury most can only dream of, these glimpses also show some relatable mom moments - like when her kids are brutally honest in front of her, regardless of what people think.

The Kardashians trailer featured a moment with Kim in full makeup for her role in AHS: Delicate as she FaceTimed with seven year old Saint who gave his brutal review of her look.

And famously outspoken North West gave her mom an unfiltered critique of her haute couture outfit by Schiaparelli, announcing, "The pearls look fake" - much to the horror of the fashion house's creative director who said, "This is my worst nightmare."