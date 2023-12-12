Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's actions steal the limelight during night out with famous family

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest child certainly knows how to have fun with her famous family!

The ten-year-old has become the latest celebrity child to join a parent on stage, following in the likes of Blue Ivy Carter and even her own cousin, Stormi Webster, who recently appeared alongside her dad, Travis Scott, at his LA concert back in November.

On Monday night, North took to the stage alongside her famous dad, to showcase her rapping skills in Miami.

VIDEO: North West's throwback music video is too cute for words!

Stealing the limelight at Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures' listening party, North made her rapping debut. She told the crowd: "I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year/ It's your bestie, Miss Miss Westie/ Don't try to test me, it's gonna get messy/ It’s gonna get messy, just-just bless me."

In photos published by TMZ, North's younger siblings were also there to support her during her big stage moment. Kayne's wife Bianca Censori was seen carrying Chicago, five, while eight-year-old Saint walked ahead.

North is known for her one-liners and is not afraid to make her voice heard. The little girl previously joined Kanye on stage during 2020, as she performed a solo rap at the Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

North is incredibly close to both her parents and while Kanye is a lot more private about his family life, Kim has made reference to her ex-husband - who she divorced in 2021 - on several occasions, most recently on an episode of The Kardashians that aired earlier this year.

North West with her mom Kim Kardashian

During a recently-aired episode, Kim opened up about North's attitude towards her dad's living arrangements during a chat with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim told her older sister that the ten-year-old told her mom that she wished she had an apartment like her father, as it was "the best".

North West loves to perform!

The rapper and his now wife, Bianca, 28, were temporarily living in an apartment while their home was being renovated, at the time the episode was being filmed. In the show, Kim revealed that the Yeezy founder has ditched the luxury amenities that North is accustomed to living with her mom – and it sounds like she prefers her dad's less extravagant way of living.

"North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment," Kim said on the show. "And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment,'" she added.

© MEGA Kanye West had the best time performing on stage with his oldest daughter

Despite being part of a very famous family, Kim has tried hard to ensure that her children lead as normal lives as possible out of the spotlight, and chooses what she talks about in public when it concerns them.

However, Kim recently found herself in a tricky situation when North admitted during a live chat on TikTok that she had dyslexia, something her protective mom wasn't planning on telling the world about. She explained “guys, I have dyslexia, do you even know what that is?”

© Photo: Instagram Kim and Kanye co-parent their four children

Kim was next to North, helping her with something on her phone, but she didn’t seem happy with her daughter’s reveal. "Northy you are sure spilling the tea on here", Kim exclaimed, seemingly confirming her daughter’s diagnosis. North smiled mischievously in response and asked out of nowhere: "should I drop an album?"

The mother-of-four then warned her daughter: "North, I’m going to drop this live right now, because you just are really saying way too much” as North laughed. “I love you but I purposefully don’t talk about stuff that you’re going through."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.