Strictly's Gemma Atkinson melts hearts with adorable photo of children Mia and Thiago

Gemma Atkinson is adjusting to life with a newborn again, following the recent arrival of her second child with fiancé Gorka Marquez, son Thiago.

But the busy mum-of-two took the time to share a sweet family moment as she posted the cutest snapshot to her Instagram Stories.

The former Emmerdale star posted an image that showed doting dad Gorka sitting on the family's sofa at home, with little Thiago on his knee and Mia standing next to him, beaming and doing a thumbs-up sign for the camera.

Gemma captioned the lovely moment: "Tired fam but happy fam…" and her fans will no doubt have been touched by the sweet glimpse of family life.

© Instagram Gemma shared a behind-the-scenes snap of her family

The former Strictly contestant, who met her partner on the set of the BBC show, revealed just how similar her two children are on the social media site on Friday.

She took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a side-by-side photo of Mia from when she was just 16 days old, and her baby brother at five days old – and they look like twins!

© Instagram Mia and Thiago look like twins

In the image, both babies are fast asleep with their heads turned to the side and they have the same dark head of hair. In fact, the only way to tell them apart is Mia is wearing a pink cardigan, while Thiago is in a striped onesie.

Captioning the precious photo, Gemma penned: "This was Mia at 16 days and Tio at 5 days. Reminds me of how tiny she really was bless her. But also, that same nose and mouth."

The DJ announced her second pregnancy news back in January via Instagram. "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year," she wrote alongside an adorable black-and-white image of the mum-to-be cradling her blossoming bump.

© Instagram Gemma is a proud mum

In July, she and Gorka shared Thiago's arrival with a post on Gemma's Instagram Stories, which read: "Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful."

She added: "Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be. We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Gemma is also an actress and presenter

Since then, Gemma has been keeping her followers updated on the change to her family dynamic, including her fears that Mia is feeling "left out" because of the attention her little brother is getting.

Last week, she shared a sweet photo of herself and Mia sitting down at a table to enjoy some arts and crafts, which she captioned: "Arts and crafts while Thiago sleeps!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly

"It's funny when Mia was little I slept when she slept, but having more than 1 baby that's obviously not happening this time. I'm consciously trying to make sure I still have that one on one time with Mia because even though I shouldn't, there's this tiny pang of feeling guilty that she's left out, even though she isn't (assuming that's normal isn't it??)".