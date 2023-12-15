Kourtney Kardashian's children Mason and Reign Disick's birthday tributes have fans saying the same thing

Mason and Reign Disick, the sons of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, celebrated their birthdays on December 14th, with Mason turning 14 and Reign nine.

However, the birthday buzz seemed somewhat subdued within the Kardashian family circle, as several key members, including their stepfather, Travis Barker, and mother, Kourtney, did not publicly share birthday wishes on social media.

Scott, however, marked the occasion by sharing a photo of a giant silver balloon banner on his Instagram, exclaiming: "Happy birthday boys! You make my life better every day!" This affectionate gesture underlined his love and pride for his sons.

Kris Jenner, the family matriarch, also took to Instagram to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to her grandsons.

© Gotham Kourtney and Travis have yet to wish her sons a happy birthday

She posted a series of photographs capturing Mason and Reign's growth over the years, including personal selfies and professional images. In her lengthy caption, Kris expressed her admiration and love for both boys, praising Mason's kindness, thoughtfulness, and talent, and Reign's inquisitive nature, creativity, and energy.

"You are two of the loves of my heart, and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your grandma," Kris affectionately noted.

© Instagram Kris Jenner with her grandson

Khloe Kardashian, known for her thoughtful birthday tributes, shared several posts on her Instagram Stories.

She first posted an image of Mason with her daughter, True, captioning it with disbelief at how quickly Mason is growing up and expressing her and her children's love for him.

© Instagram Mason and Reign throwback

Another post featured a throwback video of Reign, showcasing his adorable curiosity, followed by a video celebrating the brotherly bond between Mason and Reign, where she wrote, "Brothers and best friends born on the very same day, I love you."

In the evening, Kim Kardashian joined in with a photo on her Instagram Stories of a young Mason cradling baby Reign, acknowledging the special bond shared by brothers who celebrate birthdays on the same day. She expressed her immense love for both Mason and Reign.

© Instagram Kourtney with son

However, noticeably absent from the social media celebrations were Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who had not posted anything regarding their nephews' birthdays at the time. This absence led to speculation about the dynamics within the family, as it broke from the tradition of public birthday acknowledgments that the Kardashians are known for.

