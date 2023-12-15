David Beckham and daughter Harper's 'beautiful bond' is evident in new family photos

Doting father David Beckham has shared a series of photos of himself and his only daughter Harper Beckham enjoying some daddy-daughter time in New York.

The former England footballer, who is married to fashion designer and former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham, took to his Instagram page to post the endearing snaps, writing: “Fun few days in NYC #HarperSeven.”

The pair could be seen taking in the city’s sights, from ice skating to lunch out together and the spectacular views from super-high skyscrapers.

© Instagram David and Harper Beckham taking in the sights in New York

The dad-of-four’s followers adored the insight into his fun day with Harper, with one telling the star: “This little girl is never going to settle for the bare minimum bc of her daddy.”

Another said: “Dads having a great time with their daughter are always my favourite,” while a third posted: “A man who values his family is a man worth admiring.”

© Instagram David Beckham goofs around with his daughter

One fan told David: “What a beautiful relationship you have with your daughter. Moments she will never forget.”

There were more compliments for the former Manchester United player, as one fan wrote: “Setting the bar high @davidbeckham and love it :) this is how every day should be with their baby girls, having a man that shows what real love is.”

David and Harper do seem to have an incredible bond and a strong father-daughter relationship. With three sons, it’s no surprise that David treats his little girl like a princess.

© Instagram David and Harper Beckham have a laugh together

An Educational Psychologist comments on David and Harper's special bond

Educational Psychologist Dr Patricia Britto observes: “David Beckham seems to have a lovely bond with his daughter, which is beautiful because he is a great role model to other fathers. I don't think David Beckham has more love for his daughter than his sons, as he is likely to love them all equally. His approach to parenting towards his sons might be different as he is likely to parent the same way he was as a child, which is common for most people.

“I think David is likely to understand that a daughter’s father is her ‘first love’ regardless of her experience with her father. Thus, it can be assumed that the father-daughter relationship has the potential to shape social interaction and relationship patterns that surface later in adulthood."

© Instagram David Beckham with baby Harper

It seems Harper's close bond with her father could benefit her in terms of her education and personal relationships going forward.

“Children who develop a secure attachment (a positive bond) with their parents have better outcomes in education, can form positive relationships and friendships and are less likely to be part of the criminal justice system.

“I have found that daughters who feel emotional pain associated with abandonment and a negative relationship with their father are more likely to have difficulties with learning, delayed emotional development, lower self-esteem, and reduced social skills, which can result in poorer mental health outcomes.

“A secure attachment between a child and parent enables consistent support when facing challenging life circumstances. It allows fathers, in particular, to model what a positive relationship should look like to their daughters.

“I tend to emphasise the need for fathers to build a bond with their children, especially daughters, as it reduces the likelihood of future interpersonal problems.”