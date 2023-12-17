Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's family 'deeply grateful' as gender and due date of new baby grandchild is revealed

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's family is about to get bigger, as their son Wyatt Russell and daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner are expecting their second child.

The happy news was announced by proud dad Wyatt back in November during a chat with E! News, and since then, his actress wife has confirmed the gender of their baby.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Meredith shared a beautiful series of black-and-white photos of herself cradling her baby bump, alongside the caption: "So excited to share we have another little boy coming in Feb. Deeply, deeply grateful." She then credited the pictures: "@stella.chyun."

VIDEO: Meet Goldie Hawn's adorable grandchildren

Meredith's sister-in-law Kate Hudson was one of the first to respond to the happy post, writing: "Love you," while Adam Devine, who recently revealed he was expecting his second child with wife Chloe Bridges, wrote: "Congrats!! Chloe is due in February too!!!"

The new baby will be Goldie and Kurt's eighth grandchild. They are also grandparents to Wyatt and Meredith's two-year-old son Buddy, as well as Oliver Hudson and Erin Hagner's three children, Wilder, Bodhi, and Rio, and Kate Hudson's three children - Ryder, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

© Getty Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner are expecting their second child

Wyatt and Meredith's baby is likely to be kept out of the spotlight, as their son Buddy has never been pictured out in public, and has only featured in a handful of candid pictures posted by Meredith on social media, which never reveal his face to protect his privacy.

The doting mom did share a heartfelt message after posting her first baby bump photo on social media back in November though, shortly after it had been announced that she was pregnant again.

© Getty Images Wyatt and his wife's new baby son will be the eighth grandchild for Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

The caption paid tribute to the "transition" women go through after becoming a mother, from the positive to the negative.

It began: "When your baby [is] born, you are reborn. This time as a mother. The essence of who you are, all the magic that makes you so singularly YOU is there but she might be a stranger to you for a little while. There’s a new stranger attached to you both physically and energetically, and the you that has been 36 years in the making will exist in a different energy entirely. She exists in the surreal portal of the universe that is: newborn."

© Getty Images A young Wyatt Russell with his famous parents in 1995

While admitting that in the early days after welcoming her first son in 2021, she felt "so lonely and tired," she wished that then, someone had told her "how normal that is, and how it's no way indicative of the mother I would be."

She concluded the lengthy message with: "So know when you’re eating a slice of pizza over your baby's head, and your partner is exhausted and The Bachelor is on in the background and every idea of motherhood existing in an Instagram-filtered-Doen-dress-wearing-heaven has been shattered, know that it’s a gust of wind.

© Jonathan Leibson Wyatt Russell with mom Goldie Hawn

"And not long in the not so distant future you and your baby will be dancing together in the kitchen to Lizzo and you’ll bring your unique you-ness to your mothering, and you and your lover will be out at a party and you all will be hiking together and it will all be as it should be. I promise you you will be the most amazing mother. I know."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.