Goldie Hawn's son and long-term partner Kurt Russell recall challenging moment in family life in rare interview

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are Hollywood royalty and balanced raising their family while working long hours on film sets.

Giving an incredible insight into his childhood growing up with famous parents, Wyatt Russell recently recalled a challenging moment involving seeing his dad, Kurt, working hard before switching to parent mode to take care of him.

Talking to The Rake, Wyatt said: "What I took away from being on set with you wasn’t so much, 'this is so much fun, and this is so great and you make money', I took away that you have to work really hard to make it work, and it was very stressful.

"I remember coming home with you after the day was over, and you put me to sleep on that — it was like a Days Inn, you put me to sleep on the fold-out couch and you went and sat at this round table in the kitchen and would write and smoke till late in the morning, then go to bed. This is something I have now done in my own way, but it was nice to see."

Kurt added: "There are so many stories. I remember when you were a little boy, we were doing a scene where we were getting electrified. You were looking around, like, 'Woah, what is happening?', and you were taken out.

© Getty Images Wyatt Russell opened up about his childhood with Kurt Russell on set

"Our lives were similar in this regard: your father and you, and my father and me, were never concentrating on the acting world, we were concentrating on our other worlds, which in the case of me and my father was baseball, and you and your father was ice hockey."

Wyatt, like his older brother and sister, has followed his parents into the entertainment industry. The actor is married to actress Meredith Hagner, and they share two-year-old son Buddy.

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell in 1995

Goldie is also mom to actor, Oliver Hudson, and actress, Kate Hudson, who she shares with ex Bill Hudson. Kurt, meanwhile, is dad to grown-up son Boston, who he shares with ex Season Hubley.

Goldie and Kurt are incredibly happy together and love nothing more than spending time with their children and grandchildren, splitting their. time between their homes in LA and Colorado.

© Jonathan Leibson Wyatt Russell with mom Goldie Hawn

The pair first started dating on Valentine's Day in 1983, but have never felt the need to get married. During an appearance on UK chat show Loose Women in 2015, Goldie was asked why she hadn't married Kurt after all their years together.

She replied: "I would have been long divorced if I'd been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married. "If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there's something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

© Getty Images The famous family are incredibly close

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice." Goldie and Kurt's first date was to the Playboy Club where they learnt how to dance. After being asked about her "awesome first date at the iconic club," on Today with Hoda & Jenna back in January, Goldie clarified: "We did that and we went out because we had to learn to dance for the show.

"And we thought 'let's go and learn how to do the Jitterbug together.' It was kind of romantic, the whole night was romantic. That's my story and I'm sticking to it!"

© Steve Granitz Goldie and Kurt with their children and grandchildren

The First Wives Club actress previously revealed the secret to her long-lasting relationship with Kurt too, telling E! News that it was all to do with having separate bathrooms. She said: "The secret to my romance is separate bathrooms."

