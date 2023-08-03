Lindsay Lohan looks incredible as she showcases her post-baby body, two weeks after giving birth

Motherhood looks great on Lindsay Lohan. The actress, 37, is glowing with happiness and confidence, as she proudly revealed her postpartum body on Instagram just two weeks after welcoming her son, Luai.

The star, who married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, and gave birth to her son on July 17, looked radiant as she posed in a crop-top and grey cycling shorts. Lindsay's eyes sparkled with joy as she embraced her new role as a mother, and her words were equally as empowering.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," she wrote, adding, "'Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear."

With a wink to her iconic role in Mean Girls, Lindsay playfully added: "Because I'm not a regular mom, I'm a postpartum mom."

© Instagram Lindsay Lohan looks incredible

Her representative last month conveyed the family's joy: "Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love."

The couple, who reside in Dubai, named their son Luai, an Arabic name that means "shield or protector." The birth of her son marks a new, blissful chapter in Lindsay's life.

One of the standout stars of the 90s and early 2000s, Lindsay became a household name with her roles in cherished films like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Mean Girls. Her bright red hair, coupled with her undeniable talent, made her one of the millennial teen queens of Hollywood.

© Instagram Inside Lindsay Lohan gorgeous nursery

MORE: Inside Lindsay Lohan’s epic nursery – see the photos

But such quick ascent to the top wasn't without challenges. The beautiful actress faced public struggles with addiction, excessive partying, and familial issues involving her parents, Michael and Dina Lohan.

Lindsay, however, proved her resilience. The Herbie: Fully Loaded star managed to turn her life around on her terms, after years marked by drama and court-ordered rehab visits.

© Instagram Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas married in 2022

MORE: Lindsay Lohan shares glimpse into her home on very special birthday

The transformation in her life was evident in 2021 when she surprised her millions of Instagram followers by announcing her engagement to Bader Shammas.

© Allure Lindsay Lohan for Allure Magazine June 8, 2023

The love and excitement were palpable in her words: "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote.

On April 3, 2022, the couple sealed their love by tying the knot. Their joy doubled when, in March 2023, Lindsay announced her pregnancy, expressing her excitement for their growing family. "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives," she told US Weekly.