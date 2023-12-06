Janette Manrara shares adorable photo of baby Lyra - and fans are convinced she's Aljaz Skorjanec's 'double'

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have shared dozens of sweet photos of their baby daughter Lyra since she arrived in July, and fans are now beginning to realise that the young girl has really taken after one of her parents.

In a new snap of the young girl, fans were quick to point out how much she looked like her father, Aljaz. In the sweet photo, Lyra was being cradled by Janette's mum, Maritza, and she was the picture of joy with a sweet smile on her face while looking adorable in a onesie that carried a cow print. And when smiling, Lyra looked like a mirror image of her father, especially with the jet black hair.

© Instagram Young Lyra was the double of father Aljaz Skorjanec

Janette's former co-star Stacey Dooley was one of the first to point this out as she enthused: "Her daddy's DOUBLE," and a second fan added: "Lyra so like her daddy here! That wee face!" while a third penned: "Aww she's Aljaz's double in this photo!! She's absolutely adorable!!"

A fourth said: "Gorgeous and SO like daddy!!!" while a fifth commented: "Beautiful, image of daddy in this photo."

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz welcomed Lyra in July

Janette didn't mention the family resemblance in her caption, instead praising her mum for supporting the family while the pro dancer couple tour the nation with their latest show.

"Giggles and love w/ Abuela," the-40-year wrote in her caption. "Grateful to have my mother here during such a busy time. And Lyra gets to spend quality time w/ grandma too. We can do it all, but it takes a village to make it work. Counting my blessings."

The mum-of-one has been incredibly busy since welcoming Lyra back in July, which has prompted her to be subject to 'mum-shaming' comments about the time the dancer has spent away from her daughter.

In a segment on Morning Live, Janette explained the impact that the comments had sadly had on her. "We decided that I would return to work and Aljaz would take on the majority of the care for Lyra," she said in a piece to camera.

© Instagram The dancer has had to deal with mum-shaming comments

"Then six weeks after giving birth, I returned to the Morning Live studio. I was excited and I felt really empowered being a working mum for the first time. But some people had other views. I have had a few negative comments on social media about going back to work."

The star continued: "Comments like these do give me a sense of guilt because I do spend time away from Lyra. But I also think parents' situations are all completely different and they must do what's best for their children. In my situation, it works for my family but I don't understand why some parents' choices are shamed because they don't conform to parental stereotypes."