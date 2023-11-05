Good Morning America hosts celebrate baby news as beloved anchor departs the show

After announcing in April that she was welcoming baby number three, Good Morning America Weekends anchor Janai Norman is finally taking a step back from the show to embark on her new journey.

The 33-year-old news anchor was given a lavish baby shower behind-the-scenes by her co-stars on GMA Weekends, Gio Benitez, Whit Johnson, Somara Theodore, and Will Ganss.

Not only did Janai receive a sweet bounty of presents from her team, but also a delectable-looking cake, covered with "oh baby!" banners.

All of them enthusiastically joined in to celebrate their co-anchor ahead of her last day on the show as she officially begins her maternity leave.

Pictures were shared on the Good Morning America Instagram page with the caption: "Showering Janai with love and well wishes as she embarks on this beautiful journey toward baby number three!"

Fans reacted with sweet comments like: "She is the cutest," and: "Congratulations on the journey," as well as: "She's so cute! Congrats Janai! Have a safe delivery."

Janai and her husband also share a five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter, whose names she opts to keep private to maintain a life away from the spotlight.

Meanwhile, as the Weekend hosts celebrate the last of their days with Janai for a while, the other GMA anchors are hitting the streets – literally!

Several of the ABC News team anchors are participating in the TCS NYC Marathon on Sunday, November 5 in an effort to support the charitable organization NYRR Team for Kids.

© Instagram T.J. shared a glimpse of marathon morning

Among those participating are Will Reeve, Robin Roberts, David Muir, Deborah Roberts, Linsey Davis, ABC News president Kim Godwin, and more. Coincidentally, they'll be joined by former GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who have been actively training for the marathon for months as well.

A total of 12 members from the team will run the 26.2 mile tour as a relay race, passing the baton between them at different intersections of the highly publicized marathon.

In a press release for the initiative, Linsey stated: "On a daily basis, we work together as a news team, so it comes naturally to run the marathon as a relay, passing a literal baton and doing it for the benefit of the youth in our community.

"There is nothing like running through the streets of New York, seeing the people come together and hearing them cheer for total strangers. It is a great feeling that is enhanced by the knowledge that it all benefits a great cause."

Fellow runner and This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl also added: "This marathon is particularly meaningful for me as I will be running with my daughter Emily along with my ABC News family.

© Instagram Deborah Roberts participating in the TCS New York City Marathon with her ABC team

"We are looking forward to supporting a wonderful charity that benefits students across the country." Each of the anchors have taken to social media in the wee hours of the morning to show their support for each other through the intense event while their weekend counterparts hold down the fort in the studio.

