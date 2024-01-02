Leigh-Anne Pinnock has fans in disbelief as she shares the 'cutest' photo of her twins' bond

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has had a busy few weeks with husband Andre Gray as they kept their two-year-old twin children entertained during the Christmas period, and now the singer has shared an update with her fans.
Alongside a photo of the family in matching pyjama sets with one of the twins pointing at the Christmas tree, Leigh-Anne shared a peek into her "life lately", but she featured a lot more than just Christmas scenes. The singer shared a cute video of Andre walking hand-in-hand with his twin children, and the cutest photo that featured the twins hugging one another as they showed off their bond.
The final photo also saw the pair running off while holding hands in a photo that made us really miss the summer months, and another beautiful photo saw a butterfly having landed on one of their hands.
In her caption, the 32-year-old commented: "Life lately slide 3 for the cutest thing you'll hear all day," ending the post with a string of heart emojis.
The singer's followers loved the photos, but were left in disbelief over how grown-up they were getting, as one said: "They're getting so grown up, the lil afro," and a second added: "Not the twins talking already omg where has time gone."
A third posted: "Your children are so cute. Hope you had a lovely Christmas with your loved ones! Lots of love," while a fourth wrote: "Raising them bubs right! Minnie Mouse and happiness," and a fifth penned: "Look at how big the bubbas are now. I hope you had a lovely Christmas with your beautiful lil family!! Twin magic."
The singer, who welcomed her twins in 2021, has shared several glimpses into their lives and back in November, Leigh-Anne posted a couple of snapshots of her tiny tots strolling along a palm-tree lined path whilst holding hands.
Her two-year-old twins looked adorable in their matching outfits complete with butter yellow shorts and white Crocs. Captioning the sweet post, Leigh-Anne wrote: "My eternal happiness [yellow heart emojis]."
The Woman Like Me hitmaker shares her two children with her husband Andre Gray. The loved-up couple welcomed their little ones into the world on 16 August 2021 after four happy years together. Announcing the news via social media, the couple penned: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21".
Since the arrival of their twins, Leigh-Anne and Andre have kept much of their family life under wraps, including the names and gender of their children. In a bid to protect their privacy, the duo have moreover decided to keep their tot's faces hidden across all social media platforms. The mum-of-two either shares photos taken from the back or uses colourful emojis to conceal their faces.