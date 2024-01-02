Leigh-Anne Pinnock has fans in disbelief as she shares the 'cutest' photo of her twins' bond

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has had a busy few weeks with husband Andre Gray as they kept their two-year-old twin children entertained during the Christmas period, and now the singer has shared an update with her fans.

Alongside a photo of the family in matching pyjama sets with one of the twins pointing at the Christmas tree, Leigh-Anne shared a peek into her "life lately", but she featured a lot more than just Christmas scenes. The singer shared a cute video of Andre walking hand-in-hand with his twin children, and the cutest photo that featured the twins hugging one another as they showed off their bond.

© Instagram Leigh-Anne's twins have the closest bond!

The final photo also saw the pair running off while holding hands in a photo that made us really miss the summer months, and another beautiful photo saw a butterfly having landed on one of their hands.

In her caption, the 32-year-old commented: "Life lately slide 3 for the cutest thing you'll hear all day," ending the post with a string of heart emojis.

© Instagram The star has had a busy peiod with her family

The singer's followers loved the photos, but were left in disbelief over how grown-up they were getting, as one said: "They're getting so grown up, the lil afro," and a second added: "Not the twins talking already omg where has time gone."

A third posted: "Your children are so cute. Hope you had a lovely Christmas with your loved ones! Lots of love," while a fourth wrote: "Raising them bubs right! Minnie Mouse and happiness," and a fifth penned: "Look at how big the bubbas are now. I hope you had a lovely Christmas with your beautiful lil family!! Twin magic."

© Instagram Leigh-Anne captured the sweet moment

The singer, who welcomed her twins in 2021, has shared several glimpses into their lives and back in November, Leigh-Anne posted a couple of snapshots of her tiny tots strolling along a palm-tree lined path whilst holding hands.

Her two-year-old twins looked adorable in their matching outfits complete with butter yellow shorts and white Crocs. Captioning the sweet post, Leigh-Anne wrote: "My eternal happiness [yellow heart emojis]."

The Woman Like Me hitmaker shares her two children with her husband Andre Gray. The loved-up couple welcomed their little ones into the world on 16 August 2021 after four happy years together. Announcing the news via social media, the couple penned: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21".

Since the arrival of their twins, Leigh-Anne and Andre have kept much of their family life under wraps, including the names and gender of their children. In a bid to protect their privacy, the duo have moreover decided to keep their tot's faces hidden across all social media platforms. The mum-of-two either shares photos taken from the back or uses colourful emojis to conceal their faces.