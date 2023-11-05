Leigh-Anne Pinnock's rarely seen twins are cute beyond belief in new photos

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock delighted fans at the weekend with two new photos of her rarely seen twins.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 32-year-old singer posted a couple of snapshots of her tiny tots strolling along a palm-tree lined path whilst holding hands.

© Instagram Leigh-Anne's twins looked adorable holding hands

Her two-year-old twins looked adorable in their matching outfits complete with butter yellow shorts and white Crocs.

Captioning the sweet post, Leigh-Anne wrote: "My eternal happiness [yellow heart emojis."

© Instagram The singer welcomed her twins in August 2021

Unsurprisingly, fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages.

Stunned by their grown-up appearance, one follower penned: "I can't believe how big they are. I just remember the first time you revealed you were pregnant," while a second noted: "They're holding hands [teary emoji] my hearttttt."

A third chimed in: "Omg I can't believe they are so big already!! this is so cuteee," and a fourth sweetly commented: "I think my heart just exploded, they’re the cutest."

© Getty Images Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock attending the Brit Awards 2019 at the O2 Arena, London

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker shares her two children with her husband Andre Gray. The loved-up couple welcomed their little ones into the world on 16 August 2021 after four happy years together.

Announcing the news via social media, the couple penned: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21".

Since the arrival of their twins, Leigh-Anne and Andre have kept much of their family life under wraps, including the names and gender of their children.

In a bid to protect their privacy, the duo have moreover decided to keep their tot's faces hidden across all social media platforms. The mum-of-two either shares photos taken from the back or uses colourful emojis to conceal their faces.

Defending her parenting decision, Leigh-Anne told The Sun: "I'm just trying to keep it as private as possible for as long as possible.

© Shutterstock The Little Mix songstress is a doting mother of two

"It was a decision we made at the time because [the attention] was freaking me out a little bit."

Earlier this year, Leigh-Anne and Andre tied the knot in Jamaica. Their wedding was an intimate occasion with star-studded performances from Jahmene Douglas and a gospel choir.

While the singer has remained relatively tight-lipped about her big day, she did share a few glimpses inside her nuptials during an appearance on Hits Radio Breakfast Show.

Speaking to radio hosts Fleur East, James Barr and producer Matt, Leigh-Anne revealed: "We were in Jamaica, so it was a bit laid-back, all a bit chill, so it ran an hour late and it was a little bit unorganised."

She went on to say: "And you know you have that image of exactly how it's going to be on the day, a couple of things just weren't that and I had to say to myself, 'You know what Leigh it's fine, it’s still beautiful everyone's having a good time, just chill,' but it was perfect - even though it wasn't!"