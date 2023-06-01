Leigh-Anne Pinnock melts hearts with photo of rarely-seen twins as she models stylish sheer outfit

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is a doting mum to her twin children, and during the week the songstress melted the hearts of her fans as she took to her Instagram page to share some stunning photos of the pair.

The family have recently headed on a holiday to Jamaica, and while they they made sure to enjoy the warm weather with a trip to the beach. Taking to her social media pages, Leigh-Anne shared a sweet photo of the family-of-four as they stood in the waves, with the singer admitting that her children were a bit nervous before getting into the water. She also uploaded a short clip as her children let the waves crash over their little feet.

In a sweet caption, Leigh-Anne penned: "We home, haven't felt this whole in a while. Quality family time doesn't come often so I've been enjoying every second. Slide 2 the bubbas saw the sea for the first time in a year, cautious at first but they are full on water babies now and that makes me so happy."

The singer looked flawless in the sweet family snaps that she shared, rocking a sheer beachrobe with a white bikini underneath. Her young children looked sweet in a pair of tropical dungarees.

Fans loved the sweet snaps, and her bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall both sending strings of heart emojis. One follower enthused: "YOUR GIRLS LOOK SO ADORABLE!"

A second added: "The way they follow your lead and touch the water," and a third sweetly posted: "They're so big now," while a fourth commented: "We are so happy for you Leigh, living your best life."

Leigh-Anne often keeps her adorable duo out of the limelight, but back in March she shared a sweet photo of them as she marked Mother's Day.

The 'Sweet Melody' hitmaker braved the cold in a long woollen trench coat, whilst her twins looked adorable in matching raincoats, bobble hats and wellington boots.

"Unbelievably blessed to be your mama [heart emoji] Happy Mother's Day to all of the superhuman mommas out there! Phenomenal isn't even the word," Leigh-Anne gushed in her caption.

Fans and friends adored Leigh-Anne's family update, with one writing: "The cubs are walking already? Stop [emotional emoji]," while a second remarked: "I know they're gonna be two soon, but in my mind they're babies, and it's so weird and special to see them walking, hand in hand with mama." A third chimed in: "They are growing up so fast," and a fourth added: "Happy Mother's Day Leigh! The best mum to your little bubbas."

The 31-year-old shares her twins with her fiancé, Andre Gray. The loved-up couple welcomed their little ones into the world on 16 August 2021 after four happy years together.

The pair surprised fans when they had twins

Leigh-Anne and Andre have not publicly announced their children's names or gender, though Leigh-Anne does share discrete photos which still keep their identity private, showing the little ones only from behind.

In an interview with The Sun, Leigh-Anne explained: "I'm just trying to keep it as private as possible for as long as possible."It was a decision we made at the time because [the attention] was freaking me out a little bit."

