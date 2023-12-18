Carrie Johnson's kids are Christmas cuties with festive jumpers and cookies

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie has shared a new photo from her household revealing her children's sweet festive activity.

The glamorous mum-of-three took to her Instagram Stories to post a snap of one of her children getting stuck into a fun Christmas activity - and we're sure kids across the country would love it too.

"This biscuit and edible pen set has been a huge hit this morning @pickles.@.bakes," wrote Carrie, 35, on the snap.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson's child decorates a Christmas biscuit

In the picture we see either Wilfred, three, or Romy, two, wearing a dog-themed red Christmas jumper, while they colour in a biscuit featuring a festive jumper.

The cheery biscuits are by the company Pickles & Bakes, and these Christmas Jumper 'Colour Me biscuits are priced £18 for four online.

The website says: "Each set contains 4 large colourable biscuits, a pack of edible-ink pens, a games card and an interactive box."

© Pickles & Bakes Christmas jumper biscuits from Pickles & Bakes

We love the story behind the brand too, which was born during the pandemic and centres around "deliciously edible creativity".

"We make Interactive Biscuits for kids and adults alike that are mess free, help foster creativity and bring a serious dose of joy. Handmade in North London our biscuits are perfect for gifting or for simply having fun with your loved ones," says the site.

© WPA Pool Carrie and Boris married in 2021

Carrie and Boris are certainly getting in the Christmas spirit at their Cotswolds home, and Carrie has been sharing snaps of their festive decorations and the stocking fillers she has bought for her children.

© Instagram Wilfred meets his baby sister Romy

A few days prior, the doting mum posted a photo of a set of adorable personalised headbands she was giving to Romy. The accessories were incredibly festive, with one of them fashioned from a velvet red material, with her namesake embroidered in gold.

Carrie revealed these beautiful headbands will be in Romy's Christmas stocking

The second was a sweet cream and pink striped pattern, this time her name adorned in vibrant pink thread.

Captioning the photo Carrie penned: "How sweet are these headbands. Perfect stocking filler from @chateaumathilde."

Carrie also previously shared a picture of three hairbrushes she is gifting her children, each painted with their names, Frank, Wilf and Romy, and with coordinating bows.

© Instagram The mother-of-three revealed she had chosen personalised stocking fillers for her kids

"How sweet are these hand painted hairbrushes with the kids' favourite animals on. These will go in their stockings for Christmas. Such beautiful stuff by @camillavickersillustration," wrote the mother.

This is not the only way that Carrie is getting immersed in the festive spirit. She also revealed how she's decorating their £3.5 million home in Oxfordshire, which boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, a tennis court, two stables and a guest cottage.

Carrie paid tribute to her husband and children, showing off five mini Christmas trees adorned with a personalised name label. She said the mini trees are intended to decorate her festive table.