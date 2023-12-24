Helen Skelton shares insight into unexpectedly wild Christmas celebrations with three children

Helen Skelton is set to have a busy Christmas with her three children, and on Sunday she shared an insight into the wild celebrations her children were having - and it was certainly unexpected.

Helen's three children had decided they didn't want to stay at home on Christmas Eve, and instead the mum-of-three took her brood to a play area filled with trampolines and adventure gyms that featured slides. However, as she captioned the slightly chaotic scene, it was clear that the star's wish was for a much quieter Christmas.

WATCH: Helen Skelton showcases bond between children in sweet moment

"Anytime you want to put the matching pjs and settle down to a film ... ok with me," she joked, adding a string of emojis at the end, including a face surrounded by hearts.

Helen is a devoted mum to her three children, and earlier in the year she quit her role as a BBC radio presenter in order to spend more time with her young family. In an interview with the Express last year, she expressed: "Somebody said to me, one is like having a baby, two is like having a farm and three is like having a zoo, and I know what they mean!"

© Instagram Helen had a wild Christmas Eve

The presenter continued: "I wouldn't have it any other way. I am very lucky that my boys love their little sister." During the interview, Helen also expressed her love of the holidays as it gave her extra time with her children.

Earlier in the month, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant uploaded a carousel of relatable snapshots documenting her most recent festive outings with sons Louis and Ernie, and lookalike daughter, Elsie.

© Instagram Helen is ready for Christmas with her children

In the snaps, Helen, 40 looked every inch the doting mother as she sweetly got stuck in with an array of Christmas-themed activities. In one particularly heartwarming image, the presenter is pictured holding little Elsie in front of a giant Christmas tree embellished with red and gold trinkets.

In a separate photo, meanwhile, Elsie looked so precious dressed in a pink tutu skirt, pink tights, candyfloss pink wellies and a blush pink fur jacket. The toddler braved the cold in a leopard print hat, a matching leopard print scarf and a pair of grey mittens.

© Instagram Helen's children are bundles of energy

Alongside her wholesome family photos, Helen kept things real in her caption, writing: "Sparkle season… The season of unrealistic (photographic) expectations."

She went on to say: "PS I had a wonderful childhood, [I] only ever saw Santa at play group, pretty sure my brother didn't get new suits for family gatherings and I don't even think my folks had a camera… just saying."

© Instagram The star will be hoping for a relaxed Christmas Day

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with touching messages. "Love this, an absolute true representation of life," wrote one, while another chimed in: "Keeping it real Helen [laughing face emoji] that was my childhood also. Great photos, have a wonderful Christmas."

A third remarked: "Love the photos, you all look so happy! How lucky are they to have you as their mama," and a fourth sweetly added: "Love these pictures and in 10 years you'll look back on these chaotic moments with such fondness and pride that you are a fantastic mum who created these amazing memories."